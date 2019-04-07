Wienerberger: Austrian based building solutions manufacturer Wienerberger has announced the acquisition of Building Product Design Group (BPD) to further expand their roof accessory offering and complement their existing roof product portfolio in the UK and Europe. BPD will be tasked with developing innovative solutions designed to be implemented and sold across the broader Wienerberger network, leveraging the combined regional strengths and product expertise. With a large product offering including the Protect, Passivent and Glidevale brands, as well as a tailor-made solutions service, BPD operates two highly advanced and efficient UK production sites in Nottinghamshire and South Wales. A growing business, BPD most recently generated annual revenues of roughly £ 30 mn and has ...

