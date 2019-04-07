Rosenbauer: The Rosenbauer Group, world's leading manufacturer of systems for firefighting and disasterprotection, closed the 2018 financial year with some all-time highs, as revenues of Euro 909.4 mn (2017: Euro 847.6 mn) and incoming orders of Euro 1,107.7 min (2017: Euro 970 mn) both marked new records. At the same time, the last three months of the financial year also represented the strongest quarter in the company's history, with revenues of Euro 357.4 mn. The business growth was particularly attributable to Western Europe and the Middle East, with Stationary Fire Protection, Germany and Austria also posting increases. Profitability improved, as targeted, with EBIT of Euro 48.8 mn (2017: Euro 21.1 mn) and an EBIT margin of 5.4%. Incoming orders reached another all-time ...

