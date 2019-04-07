Emerging stock markets are the number 1 beneficiary in this new dominant trend in global markets. As per our 15 leading indicators page with conclusion highlighted in the dominant trend favors stock markets it is the emerging markets setup that stands out. We see the confirmation of a new secular bull market in emerging stock markets, and it starts in April 2019. With this our BULLISH emerging markets forecast for 2019 (EEM) is about to materialize with a very high degree of confidence. Similarly, our India stock market outlook 2019 (NIFTY) and bullish China stock market outlook (SSEC) are all ...

