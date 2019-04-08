Mobvista's Annual Results Show Revenues from Programmatic Advertising Grew by 99%

GUANGZHOU, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2019 / On March 31, Mobvista posted its first annual results. In 2018 Mobvista's revenues were $435 million - a 38.9% increase over 2017. Mobvista attributed this growth to the increasing global expenditure on mobile ads, and Mobvista's strength in China and the wider APAC region. By the end of 2018 more than 340 million consumers interact with apps installed with Mobvista's SDK every day, and ads delivered by Mobvista have reached over 1 billion mobile users.

Mobvista's adjusted EBITDA in 2018 beat expectations and reached $43.2 million.

Programmatic advertising continues to be a major source of revenue

Programmatic advertising is now the biggest segment of global mobile advertising market, and in 2018 Mobvista's revenues from programmatic increased by 98.7% to $227 million, accounting for 52.3% of the total revenues from Mobvista's mobile advertising.

Mobvista's growth in China be fueled by Chinese companies going global

Increased regulation of cyberspace and increased domestic competition has indicated that more China-based app developers are seeking growth opportunity overseas. Companies such as TikTok have increased their overseas ad spend as they aim at acquiring users and increasing market share. The annual results shows that 63.8% of Mobvista's 2018 revenues came from many of these Chinese companies targeting overseas markets. Compared to 44.9% in 2017 revenues came from companies based in China.

Although mobile game publishers continue to make up a significant proportion of Mobvista's customer base, the biggest contribution in 2018 came from social media apps, which accounted for 38.6% of revenues - more than double the contribution in 2017.

Investment in R&D& AI

Mobvista continues to invest Heavily in its R&D department , with almost half of the whole workforce focused on technology development. Except for the continued development of its programmatic platform Mintegral, Mobvista has also launched MindAlpha, a machine learning platform designed to intelligently manage and organize ad campaigns, around the end of 2018. The platform can process 10 billion features and 100 billion data points, responding with an optimized media placement scenario in just a few milliseconds. Mobvista's customers may already take advantage of MindAlpha as part of their app marketing campaigns.

About Mobvista Inc.

Mobvista Inc. is a leading technology platform providing mobile advertising and mobile analytics services to app developers globally. The Company ranked the largest in China, the second in Asia and top ten in the world in terms of monetization SDK average DAUs in the first half of 2018.

As of June 30, 2018, the Company had provided user acquisition services to over 2,000 advertisers and delivered ads to over 7 billion unique mobile devices cumulatively. As of June 30, 2018, over 5,300 apps developed by over 700 developers globally had used the Company's monetization services provided by its platform cumulatively. The Company provides mobile analytics services to game developers on its mobile analytics SaaS platform GameAnalytics. As of June 30, 2018, over 19,000 game developers in over 130 countries used GameAnalytics to track game data in over 49,000 games by integrating GameAnalytics SDKs cumulatively.

Contact: info@globalnewsonline.info

SOURCE: Mobvista

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/541025/Mobvistas-Annual-Results-Show-Revenues-from-Programmatic-Advertising-Grew-by-99