Kitron ASA: Kitron: Notice of Annual General Meeting on 30 April 2019 at 10 a.m.

(2019-04-09) The Annual General Meeting of Kitron will be held on Tuesday 30 April 2019 at 10 a.m. at Hotel Continental, Stortingsgaten 24/26, Oslo, Norway.



Further information on the matters on the agenda and the board of directors' proposed resolutions are set out in the attached notice.



For further information, please contact:

Cathrin Nylander, CFO and acting CEO, Tel: +47 900 43 284

E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com (mailto:investorrelations@kitron.com)



Kitron is one of Scandinavia's leading electronics manufacturing services companies for the Defence/Aerospace, Energy/Telecoms, Industry, Medical devices and Offshore/Marine sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, China and the United States. Kitron had revenues of about NOK 2.6 billion in 2018 and has about 1,700 employees. www.kitron.com (http://www.kitron.com)

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act).

Kitron Notice Annual General Meeting 20190430 eng (http://hugin.info/197/R/2241071/883850.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Kitron ASA via Globenewswire

