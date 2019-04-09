BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Correction: Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
London, April 9
Please note that the total voting rights for the Company will change with
effect from 10 April 2019 (and not 9 April as per the announcement released on
8 April 2019). All other information remains the same.
BlackRock Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16
Transactions in own shares
In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 1 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc.
Ordinary Shares:
|Date of purchase:
|8 April 2019
|Number of ordinary shares purchased:
|10,000
|Lowest price per share:
|186.00p
|Highest price per share:
|186.00p
|Trading venue:
|JPSI
|Aggregate volume per date per trading venue:
|10,000
|Weighted average price per day per trading venue:
|186.00p
The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.
Following the above transaction, the Company holds 9,156,982 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 23,776,950 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).
In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.5.1 the Company announces that shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 27.8% of the Company's total issued share capital (32,933,932 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) is currently held in treasury.
For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and, with effect from 10 April 2019, should use the figure of 23,776,950 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.
All enquiries:
Kevin Mayger
For and on behalf of
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
8 April 2019
Tel: 0207 743 1098