Sunniva Inc Starts 2019 With Record Preliminary Q1 ResultsSunniva Inc (OTCMKTS:SNNVF, CNSX:SNN), through its various subsidiaries, is a vertically integrated cannabis company operating in the world's two biggest marijuana markets: Canada and California.While the Sunniva stock price faced pressure throughout 2018 (ending 2018 down 66%), it rebounded in 2019.In January, it announced its first cannabis product sales in California. In March, Sunniva announced the launch of its first three cannabis brands in California. In April, the Vancouver, B.C.-based company announced that preliminary first-quarter revenue increased 169% to a record $10.5 million;.

