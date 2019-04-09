Seadrill Limited: SDRL - Expiration of Tender Offer for 12.0% Senior Secured Notes due 2025

Hamilton, Bermuda, April 9, 2019 - Seadrill Limited (the "Company") announces the expiration of the cash tender offer for up to $311.1 million in aggregate principal amount of its 12.0% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (the "Notes") pursuant to an offer to purchase, dated March 12, 2019.

The tender offer expired at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on April 8, 2019 (the "Expiration Time"). Approximately $757.1 million in aggregate principal amount of the Notes, or approximately 98.5% of the amount outstanding, were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. Of this amount, $311.1 million in aggregate principal amount of the Notes will be purchased at a price of 107 plus accrued and unpaid interest up to, but not including, the settlement date, which is expected to be on or about April 10, 2019.

Upon the settlement of the tender offer, the amendments to the indenture related to the Notes announced on March 11, 2019 will become effective and approximately $457.7 million in aggregate principal amount of Notes will remain outstanding and held by third parties.

The Company retained Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC to act as the sole dealer manager for the tender offer and D.F. King & Co., Inc. to act as information agent and tender agent for the tender offer.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security. No offer, solicitation, or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.