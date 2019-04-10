Plug Power (PLUG) is a stock in the hydrogen fuel cell sector. We have not covered this sector lately but this might be changing. We consider Plug Power the sector leader. Every time a sector leader does something special, in bullish or bearish terms, we pay attention. Not only do we pay attention to the stock but also the whole sector. The hydrogen fuel cell sector may not (yet) qualify as one of the TOP 3 investing opportunities of 2019 but it is certainly a sector for the longer term. This article will not look into fundamentals and financials. We ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...