New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2019) - Wildflower Brands Inc. (OTCQB: WLDFF) (CSE: SUN) today announces its placement in an editorial published by CannabisNewsWire ("CNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities in the cannabis industry.

To view the full publication titled, "Increasing Growth, Acceptance Move CBD Market Toward Mainstream," please visit: http://cnw.fm/2wC6P

The growth of the CBD market has so far come mostly out of North America, where the likes of health and wellness company Wildflower Brands Inc. (OTCQB: WLDFF) (CSE: SUN) have marketed a wide range of CBD products. This geographical focus is thanks mostly to questions of legality, as CBD is extracted either from cannabis or from its non-high-inducing form hemp. Though legalization of cannabis remains variable in the United States, hemp is now legal at a national level in both the U.S. and Canada, with cannabis growth widely permitted.

As a result, the North American cannabis market, including that for CBD, has grown in spectacular fashion. The market was worth $9.2 billion in 2017 and is predicted to reach $47.3 billion by 2027. It's this market that has proved so fruitful for the likes of Wildflower Brands.

About Wildflower Brands

Wildflower Brands is a company headquartered in Vancouver building reputable brands and quality products that incorporate the synergistic effects of plants and their extracts. For more information, visit the company's website at www.WildflowerBrands.co

