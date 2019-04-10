Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Royal KPN N.V. Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: KPN AGM approves all agenda items 10-Apr-2019 / 18:45 CET/CEST Today, Royal KPN N.V.'s ("KPN") Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") granted the requested approvals on all items on the agenda. The agenda included a resolution to declare a total dividend over the fiscal year 2018 of EUR 13.3 cents per ordinary share, which consists of EUR 12 cents regular dividend and EUR 1.3 cents pass-through from Telefónica Deutschland dividends. As a result, a final dividend of EUR 8.0 cents per ordinary share will be paid in cash, net of 15% dividend withholding tax, on 18 April 2019. As of 12 April 2019, the shares trade ex-dividend. Furthermore, the AGM decided to reappoint Mrs. Sap and Mr. Hartman as members of the Supervisory Board and approved the proposed amendment of the remuneration policy. Detailed information about the approved resolutions and other agenda items, is available on the website of KPN (ir.kpn.com [1]). *For more information:* KPN Royal Dutch Telecom Investor Relations Wilhelminakade 123 3072 AP Rotterdam Tel: +31 (0)70 4466865 E-mail: ir@kpn.com Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 798579 10-Apr-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d53e4d4b6a7dca859e052aa18bad79d6&application_id=798579&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

