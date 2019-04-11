Uptick Newswire Hosts Precision Therapeutics Inc. on The Stock Day Podcast to Discuss Massive Revenue Increases

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2019 / Uptick Newswire Stock Day Podcast welcomed Precision Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AIPT) ("the Company"), a company with business lines that include applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery to provide personalized medicine solutions for patients and clinicians as well as clients in the pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and biotech industries; and the production and sales of the FDA-approved automated STREAMWAY System, a direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal system. CEO and Director, Dr. Carl Schwartz, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

To begin the interview, Jolly asked Dr. Schwartz to provide some background information about the Company. Dr. Schwartz explained that the Company has four rapidly growing divisions, including Skyline Medical, Tumor Genesis, and Helomics Corporation. "We are excited about each of these divisions and their rapid growth as we continue to execute on our business strategy," stated Dr. Schwartz.

Dr. Schwartz then shared exciting new developments for their Skyline Medical division and explained that the Company has recently expanded the staff of their domestic sales force. Dr. Schwartz also added that the Company has established its international headquarters in Belgium and now has distributors and sales representatives in over 20 countries. Recently, Skyline Medical even received word that India has made the use of their technology mandatory in all hospitals.

"We have been receiving orders for our machines from around the world," added Dr. Schwartz. He continued to explain that the Company has made significant improvements to their sales and marketing approach, which is reflected by their increased revenues.

Dr. Schwartz then updated listeners on the Company's division, Tumor Genesis. He stated, "Tumor Genesis was formed to create a new approach to grow tumors outside of the body, in which the tumor is fooled into thinking it is still in the body and acts and responds much more naturally to stimuli, such as drugs". He continued to explain that this approach is intended to be used in the development of treatments for ovarian tumors and that the Company is moving forward rapidly with this approach.

Dr. Schwartz continued by sharing more information about the Company's newest subsidiary, Helomics Corporation. He explained that this subsidiary is extremely valuable due to the drug response data it can provide regarding tumors, especially ovarian tumors. Helomics also provides this information to referring oncologists in an effort to create a more individualized treatment program for each patient. With the wealth of information provided by Helomics, the Company plans to use this data to assist in the development of new therapies.

"AIPT is determined to bring real hope to thousands of women with these tumors. The entire focus of both Helomics and Tumor Genesis is ovarian cancer," added Dr. Schwartz.

Dr. Schwartz then expanded on the experienced team behind the Company, which is full of industry leading experts.

Jolly then noted that the Company has experienced massive revenue growth between 2017 and 2018 and asked what lead to this substantial increase. Jolly also asked Dr. Schwartz about recent international agreements. Dr. Schwartz explained that the increased revenues reflect the Company's increasing machine sales, as well as new practices with their disposables. He then shared that the Company has expanded into Australia, which has shown great excitement for the use of the Company's technology and its potential.

"All of our divisions are solid. Their approach is accurate. We should begin to see really solid results in the very near future," closed Dr. Schwartz.

To hear Dr. Carl Schwartz's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://upticknewswire.com/featured-interview-ceo-dr-carl-schwartz-of-precision-therapeutics-inc-nasdaq-aipt-3/

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day", and Uptick Newswire encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About Precision Therapeutics Inc.

Precision Therapeutics ( AIPT ) operates in two business lines, operated through four wholly-owned subsidiaries. The company's two business lines include applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery to provide personalized medicine solutions for patients and clinicians as well as clients in the pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and biotech industries; and the production and sales of the FDA-approved automated STREAMWAY System, a direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal system. For additional information, please visit www.precisiontherapeutics.com.

Precision's recently acquired, wholly owned subsidiary, Helomics, is a personalized healthcare company dedicated to improving the standard of care for cancer patients (especially gynecological) through innovative research and development partnerships with pharmaceutical, diagnostic, biotechnology, and academic organizations, leading to better and more personalized treatments and diagnostic technologies cancer. Helomics' CLIA-certified lab provides clinical testing that assists oncologists in individualizing patient treatment decisions, by providing an evidence-based roadmap for therapy. In addition to its proprietary precision oncology platform, Helomics offers boutique CRO services that leverage its TruTumor, patient-derived tumor models coupled to a wide range of multi-omics assays (genomics, proteomics and biochemical), and a proprietary bioinformatics platform (D-CHIP) to provide a tailored solution to our client's specific needs.

Its second wholly-owned subsidiary, TumorGenesis, has developed a new rapid approach to growing tumors in the laboratory, which essentially "fools" the cancer cells into thinking they are still growing inside the patient.

Finally, the Company's STREAMWAY System fully automates the collection, measurement, and disposal of waste fluids and is designed to: 1) reduce overhead costs to hospitals and surgical centers; 2) improve compliance with OSHA and other regulatory agency safety guidelines; 3) improve efficiency in the operating room, and radiology and endoscopy departments, thereby leading to greater profitability; and 4) provide greater environmental stewardship by helping to eliminate the approximately 50 million potentially disease-infected canisters that go into landfills each year in the U.S. virtually eliminates staff exposure to blood, irrigation fluid and other potentially infectious fluids found in the healthcare environment. Antiquated manual fluid handling methods that require hand carrying and emptying filled fluid canisters present an exposure risk and potential liability. For additional information, please visit www.skylinemedical.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the matters discussed in the press release contains forward-looking statements that involve material risks to and uncertainties in the Company's business that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Such risks and uncertainties include (i) risks related to the Merger, including the fact that the combined company will not be able to continue operating without additional financing; possible failure to realize anticipated benefits of the Merger; costs associated with the Merger may be higher than expected; the Merger may result in disruption of the Company's and Helomics' existing businesses, distraction of management and diversion of resources; and the market price of the Company's common stock may decline as a result of the Merger; (ii) risks related to our partnerships with other companies, including the need to negotiate the definitive agreements; possible failure to realize anticipated benefits of these partnerships; and costs of providing funding to our partner companies, which may never be repaid or provide anticipated returns; and (iii) other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company that include, among other things, current negative operating cash flows and a need for additional funding to finance our operating plan; the terms of any further financing, which may be highly dilutive and may include onerous terms; unexpected costs and operating deficits, and lower than expected sales and revenues; sales cycles that can be longer than expected, resulting in delays in projected sales or failure to make such sales; uncertain willingness and ability of customers to adopt new technologies and other factors that may affect further market acceptance, if our product is not accepted by our potential customers, it is unlikely that we will ever become profitable; adverse economic conditions; adverse results of any legal proceedings; the volatility of our operating results and financial condition; inability to attract or retain qualified senior management personnel, including sales and marketing personnel; our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; Precision's ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; Precision's ability to enter into agreements with any necessary marketing and/or distribution partners and with any strategic or joint venture partners; the impact of competition, the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of Precision's technology; and management of growth and other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov . This is not a solicitation to buy or sell securities and does not purport to be an analysis of Precision's financial position. See Precision's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and subsequent reports and other filings at www.sec.gov .

About Uptick Newswire and the "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Uptick Newswire is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Uptick provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. Uptick is the sole producer of its "Stock Day" Podcast, which is the number one radio show of its kind in America. The Uptick Network "Stock Day" Podcast is an extension of Uptick Newswire, which recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

602-441-3474

https://upticknewswire.com/

SOURCE: Uptick Newswire



View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/541631/Uptick-Newswire-Hosts-Precision-Therapeutics-Inc-on-The-Stock-Day-Podcast-to-Discuss-Massive-Revenue-Increases