Lucara Annual General Meeting to be Held May 10, 2019

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") announces that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held at Suite 4000, 199 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario, M5L 1A9 on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (11:00 am Pacific), for the following purposes:

To receive the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018 , together with the report of the auditors; To reappoint the auditor for the upcoming year and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration; To elect directors for the upcoming year; To pass an ordinary resolution to approve unallocated options under the Corporation's stock option plan and to approve certain amendments to the stock option plan; To adopt an advisory resolution on executive compensation; and To transact such further or other business as may properly come before the Meeting.

The record date for the Annual General Meeting is March 27, 2019. The Notice of Meeting, the accompanying Management Proxy Circular and related meeting materials are now available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.lucaradiamond.com .

HOW TO VOTE IF YOUR SECURITIES TRADE ON THE NASDAQ STOCKHOLM EXCHANGE

The information in this section is of significance to shareholders who hold their securities ("Euroclear Registered Securities") through Euroclear Sweden AB, which securities trade on the Nasdaq Stockholm Exchange. Shareholders who hold Euroclear Registered Securities are not registered holders of voting securities for the purposes of voting at the Meeting. Instead, Euroclear Registered Securities are registered under CDS & Co., the registration name of the Canadian Depositary for Securities. Holders of Euroclear Registered Securities will receive a Form of Proxy (the "Swedish Proxy") by mail directly from Computershare AB ("Computershare Sweden"). The Swedish Proxy cannot be used to vote securities directly at the Meeting. Instead, the Swedish Proxy must be completed and returned to Computershare Sweden, strictly in accordance with the instructions and deadlines that will be described in the instructions provided with the Swedish Proxy.

On behalf of the Board,

Eira Thomas

President and Chief Executive Officer

ABOUT LUCARA

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment and community relations.

ABOUT CLARA

Clara Diamond Solutions (Clara), wholly owned by Lucara Diamond Corp, is a secure, digital sales platform that uses proprietary analytics together with cloud and blockchain technologies to modernize the existing diamond supply chain, driving efficiencies, unlocking value and ensuring diamond provenance from mine to finger.

