Acquisition Expands Real Property and Financial Offerings with Technology Shift

Brightlane Corp. (OTCMKTS: BTLN) today announced the completion of its acquisition of U.K. based VATBRIDGE Limited, a specialty financing company for commercial properties. As a result of this agreement, VATBRIDGE will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Brightlane.

The acquisition of VATBRIDGE is part of Brightlane's wider expansion plans of both geographic markets and portfolio of services. This will accelerate Brightlane's real property and specialty financing products, which it has positioned as a growth engine in its two-year, medium-term management plan, and is promoting a shift towards service businesses that utilize proprietary horizontal Software as a Service (SaaS) platforms. Brightlane is also expanding its business horizon to include new-build, multi-tenant projects and management services to be implemented under Brightlane's "Smart Foundations" program, which considers the tenant's credit over term, smart identity and accessibility which supports the realization of captured market share.

"We are pleased to have added VATBRIDGE to our expanding operations," said Steve Helm, Brightlane's chief executive officer. "This is a strategic acquisition and part of a multiplatform initiative to grow our service offerings to consumers and real property owners alike. VATBRIDGE is a high-quality business with an entrepreneurial and talented team. This acquisition will serve to strengthen our scale of services and help build on our global growth strategy. We have great expectations for the many future contributions and service offering expansion in the years ahead."

"We welcome the Brightlane teams with the exciting outlook for opportunities ahead for specialty financing products in new markets," said Laurence Rutter, VATBRIDGE's company director. "The technology development and combined strengths of these companies are an important element of this strategy. The combined companies will give us the momentum to grow our U.K. business and maximize the value of our combined operations."

About Brightlane Corp.

Brightlane Corp. (BTLN) is disrupting traditional methods of specialty financing and tenancy in the multi-tenant and affordable housing market sector through various rental, lease and right-to-purchase options. Brightlane has distinctive abilities, on a national scale, to execute the acquisition and effective management of right-priced, real property via its experienced management and strategic partners. For more information about Brightlane Corp., please visit http://brightlanecorp.com.

About VATBRIDGE Limited

VATBRIDGE is the U.K.'s largest specialty finance lender for VAT (Value Added Tax) bridging loans for commercial real estate purchases. They provide secured short-term funding for VAT registered U.K. limited companies to pay the VAT due on the purchase of commercial land and property in England, Scotland or Wales, where the purchaser exercises an option to tax. VATBRIDGE is a patron on the National Association of Commercial Finance Brokers, who are authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. The company has also been nominated for a number of prestigious awards, including Specialist Product of the Year at the 2018 Bridging Commercial Awards. For more information about VATBRIDGE Limited, please visit https://www.vatbridge.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, description of anyone's past success, either financial or strategic, is no guarantee of success. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the Company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof.

