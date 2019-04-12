Vilnius/Riga/Tallinn, Nasdaq Baltic Market, April 12, 2019 - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that Salomon Securities, a Lithuania-headquartered financial advisor to companies, capital market participants and governments, has been granted the status of a pan-Baltic Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq Baltic First North market as of April 12, 2019. Salomon Securities will provide advisory services to companies in all three Baltic countries seeking admission to the alternative First North market. It is the fourth certified advisor to be given the right to advise companies throughout the full Nasdaq Baltic market. "Nasdaq welcomes the financial advisory firm Salomon Securities to the family of Nasdaq Baltic First North certified advisors and looks forward to successfully working together in the future," says Saulius Malinauskas, the President of Nasdaq Vilnius. "The role of a certified advisor is particularly important for companies taking their first steps on the Baltic capital market. Now that they has obtained the status of certified adviser, we wish Salomon Securities success in growing the Nasdaq Baltic First North alternative market." Salomon Securities, a global financial advisory firm which has set up its headquarters in Vilnius, Lithuania to complement its offices in UK, USA and Hong Kong aims to bring its existing international clients to the Baltics, attract institutional investors as well as foreign direct investments to the region. The company's services are distinctive in offering post-Brexit financial advice and solutions for impacted companies and other financial ecosystem participants. "Salomon is privileged and excited to join the Nasdaq family of Certified Advisers. The Baltic region and Nasdaq capital markets offer a world class location and platform for our clients; many of whom are impacted by Brexit, to relocate, create an EU footprint, raise capital and thrive. Furthermore, as global institutional and professional investors seek alpha in a world of passive index funds, Salomon will tirelessly promote the significant long term investment opportunities that the Baltic region offers," - says Simon Davies, the CEO of Salomon Securities. About Salomon Securities With a brand heritage drawn from Salomon Brothers founded on Wall Street, NYC in 1910, Salomon exists to propel foreign direct investment into Lithuania and the Baltic region. Focused mainly on fintech, sports, entertainment, real estate, infrastructure and automotive sectors, they also connect institutional liquidity from Europe, Asia and North America seeking emerging and frontier market equity and debt opportunities. Given the political, trading, capital market and employment uncertainty facing many UK centric corporates, Salomon is a leading corporate financier providing 'end to end' EU located Baltic solutions for UK firms. About First North First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges at Nasdaq. It does not have the legal status as a regulated market in the EU. The regulatory demands are less extensive than on the regulated market and hence there is a higher risk connected to investments on First North. This can also mean higher earnings potential on investments. First North provides a large investor base since it operates on the same trading and settlement systems as the Baltic regulated market. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius securities markets as well as Nasdaq CSD. To learn more, visit: nasdaqbaltic.com. Media Relations Contact: Daiva Tauckelaite +370 620 55 127 daiva.tauckelaite@nasdaq.com