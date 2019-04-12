Management Boards of Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius have decided to grant Salomon Securities & Co AB the status of Certified Adviser on Nasdaq Baltic First North (MTF) markets operated by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius as of April 12, 2019. More information is available here. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.