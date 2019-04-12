How This Decades-Old Business Became a Soaring Pot StockIn the world of marijuana stocks, double-digit gains are not uncommon. And that's the main reason so many investors like the industry. With the right pot stock, big returns could be within reach.It just so happens that some investors have been luckier than others. Much, much luckier.I'm talking about investors who backed up the truck on Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ:VFF), a greenhouse operator headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.As a producer of greenhouse tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers, Village Farms International has been around long before the stock.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...