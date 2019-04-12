These days, arguing about bitcoin is difficult to do without emotions. Hence we are very pleased to have one of the leading financial scientist Professor Albert Menkveld from the VU Amsterdam, The Netherlands, at Börse Stuttgart TV. Together with Ryan Riordan, Associate Professor & Distinguished Professor of Finance from the Smith School of Business at Queen's University, Canada's Premier Business School, he explains in an easy to understand way "Is the price of bitcoin rationally funded - how can the high volatility be explained". Pokern oder Investieren - welcher wahre Wert steckt im Bitcoin? Über Bitcoins und Kryptos zu sprechen führt oft dazu, dass die Emotionen hochkochen. Es ist uns gelungen, den international führenden Finanzmarktforscher Professor Albert Menkveld von der Freien Universität Amsterdam (VU Amsterdam) zu Börse Stuttgart TV zu holen. Gemeinsam mit Ryan Riordan, Associate Professor of Finance von der Queen's University, Canada klärt er das Thema "Ist der Preis der Kryptowährung Bitcoin rational? Wie lassen sich Preisschwankungen erklären?".