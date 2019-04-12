The first ordinary coupon date was wrong in the earlier announcement. It has now been corrected. Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Lykill fjármögnun hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Org. no: 621101-2420 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 LEI 213800EH2GN487RCKC87 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) LYKILL 20 04 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 ISIN code IS0000031144 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 CFI code LYKILL FJARM/5.30 BD 20200428 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 FISN númer D-B-F-U-F-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Bonds/bills: Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Total issued amount ISK 3.000.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 Total amount previously issued 0 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 Amount issued at this time ISK 3.000.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 Denomination in CSD ISK 1.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Annuity -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 Amortization type, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 Currency, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 Issue date April 15, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 First ordinary installment date May 28, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 Total number of installments 12 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 Installment frequency 12 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 Maturity date April 28, 2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 Interest rate 5,30% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 Floating interest rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 Premium N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 Simple/compound, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 Day count convention 30E/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 Day count convention, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 Interest from date April 15, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 32 First ordinary coupon date May 28, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 33 Coupon frequency 12 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 34 Total number of coupon payments 12 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 35 If irregular cash flow, then how -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 37 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? --------------------------------------------------------------------------------