Green Thumb Industries Inc Triples Q4 and 2018 RevenueInvestors in Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF, CNSX:GTII) have seen its share price advance 84.5% year-to-date and it continues to have great momentum. While the company does not hog the spotlight like larger cannabis players, this may not always be the case.A national cannabis retailer and consumer packaged goods company, Green Thumb Industries has made huge strides since its reverse takeover (RTO) in June 2018.Over the last 10 months, the Chicago-based company has expanded the infrastructure of its consumer products and retail businesses to 13 production facilities and has the opportunity.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...