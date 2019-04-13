Our coffee price forecast is close to be invalidated. The signs of a very aggressive coffee (COFFEE) price rally in 2019 are fading. The price of coffee has to recover in the next 6 weeks, before the monthly closing of May 2019, in order to avoid a giant breakdown. It's only way to still be a candidate for one of the top 3 investing opportunities of 2019 and meet our bullish coffee price forecast of $2. The coffee price chart shows the giant breakdown risk. Let's first revisit what we wrote 3 months ago when we published our coffee price forecast. ...

