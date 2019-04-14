Another great week for our ATX with the comeback over 3200 and now 17,1 percent year-to-date-plus. News from Post, Andritz, Kapsch , Vienna Airport, Uniqa, OMV, EVN, Immofinanz, UBM and SW. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX up 1,92% to 3.215,63 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at 17,11%. Up to now there were 45 days with a positive and 28 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 0% away, from the low 17,11%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2019 is Friday with 0,6%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,21%. These are the best-performers this week: Palfinger 5,73% in front of Erste Group 5,18% and SBO 5,02%. And the following stocks performed worst: Strabag -3,52% in front of Verbund -3,01% and Zumtobel -2%. Further highlights this week: Bawag for 4 days in a row up ...

