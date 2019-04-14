Immofinanz: Austrian real estate company Immofinanz significantly strengthened its earning power during the 2018 financial year: Results of operations rose by 42.3% to Euro 153.1 mn (2017: Euro 107.6 mn), and sustainable FFO 1 (before tax) from the standing investment business more than doubled to Euro 85.0 mn (2017: Euro 36.9 mn). Net profit turned positive with a significant increase to Euro 217.5 mn, following a previous year that was negatively influenced, above all, by the sale of the Russian portfolio (2017: Euro -537.1 mn). "We have a clearly defined portfolio with record occupancy of 95.8% and made our business even more efficient through cost reductions - our balance sheet is robust with a comfortable liquidity buffer and comparatively low level of debt. The ...

