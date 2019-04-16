CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS), the trusted partner to simplify the complexity of business transformation in the digital age, today announced the availability of a new capability to help carriers facilitate the trading, routing of and settlements of calls based on A-Number Rates.

Regulation of price structures for intra-European Union (EU) calls has resulted in price differentiation depending on call origin. Therefore, calls that terminate in European countries, which make up nearly 20 percent of the world market, are subject to multiple rates called A-Number Rates, which are calculated based on the call's destination and its origin. The result has dramatically increased the complexities surrounding the trading, routing, and settlement of wholesale traffic.

In order to help carriers manage the intricacies and regulations behind origin-based rates, CSG has added a new A-Number Rate capability to its Wholesale suite of products. It helps carriers tackle the processes involving areas including convoluted price lists, constantly evolving carrier agreements and destination rates.

"With the addition of origin-based rates, carriers are faced with a multitude of challenges when routing and billing multiple rates for a single destination," said Chad Dunavant, head of global product management, CSG. "To ensure the best rates and deliver high quality service to customers on every route, CSG's A-Number Rate capability takes control of the manual processes associated with complex intercarrier relationships to support least cost routing, revenue generation, quality assurance and capacity management."

CSG's Wholesale software as a service (SaaS) product suite is available as an end-to-end solution, or one that is specifically tailored based on business need. It encompasses five standard offerings: trading, routing, QoS assurance, inter-carrier billing and settlement. It is designed to help customers protect and improve interconnect margins and enhance the customer experience through comprehensive billing, rating and revenue management.

About CSG

CSG simplifies the complexity of business transformation in the digital age for the most respected communications, media and entertainment service providers worldwide. With over 35 years of experience, CSG delivers revenue management, customer experience and digital monetization solutions for every stage of the customer lifecycle. The company is the trusted partner driving digital transformation for leading global brands, including Arrow Electronics, AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Eastlink, iflix, MTN, TalkTalk, Telefonica, Telstra and Verizon.

