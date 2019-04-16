Trackloop Investor Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trackloop Analytics Corp. ("Trackloop" or the "Company") (Canadian Securities Exchange: TOOL) (FRANKFURT: B2IP) (OTCQB: TLOOF).

Dear Shareholders,

Thank you for your continued support of Trackloop. The last six months have been full of exciting developments and growth for the Company. In an effort to keep our shareholders well-informed, going forward Trackloop will be publishing a quarterly newsletter highlighting operational activities and corporate developments.

Trackloop was founded as a diversified technology company with the goal of integrating hardware and software to create an all in one solution which solves inefficiencies in the supply chain. In the past six months the Company has achieved several key milestones which validate our value proposition and competitive advantage in the industry. Trackloop has strategically positioned itself as one of the best-in-class software solutions for monitoring the quality and traceability of food, cannabis, and other temperature sensitive products delivery.

Our Business Model

Trackloop is an analytics software company that provides an integrated software & hardware technology solution for tracking and monitoring of the supply chain across multiple industries. The Company's turnkey real-time tracking solutions offer the very latest in IoT and AI, providing valuable data and business intelligence to some of the world's leading brands. Trackloop has strategic partnerships with distributors, vehicle upfitters, and end users of the software.

The Company has a both B2B and B2C approach, selling through distribution channels and partners, as well as directly to the end customer. Revenue is generated through multiple streams including end-to-end software and hardware integration, service contracts, and a SaaS based subscription model. For the SaaS stream, users pay for the modules they use, allowing tailored packages based on the customer's individual requirements. Trackloop's solutions are developed to be completely agnostic of vehicle, supply chain operations and industry, allowing versatility, and designed with the variance in regulations of different jurisdictions & industries needs in mind.

The company is currently focused on applying its solution to temperature-controlled Cannabis delivery as well as urban delivery of fresh and frozen products.

US Regulatory Requirements

Nevada Licencing

Licenced Producers and Cultivators require regulatory approval and licensing for their operations to be deemed legal and to commence business. In the state of Nevada, the final approval process requires all applicants to purchase a delivery vehicle equipped with the appropriate tracking software and for this vehicle to be inspected. Trackloop's partnership with companies like Volta Air Technology and Thermobile outlined below, give the company a strategic advantage through state mandated requirement for traceability solutions which Trackloop provides.

California METRC Approval

Trackloop is a verified California METRC software vendor with its fully functional API integrated with the State mandated compliance platform. Trackloop is the first company with a cold chain tracking solution approved by METRC in California. The Company's platform enables the instant and automated recording of all transactions, quality control, deliveries, pick-ups & drop-offs, and movement of shipments. In addition, Trackloop's solution offers native scheduling and API integration with other scheduling platforms, alongside its flagship temperature-controlled and location tracking module. No other METRC approved vendor in California has these capabilities in a single, integrated solution.

Trackloop's track & trace technology and documentation module is developed to be fully compliant with the METRC and BCC (Bureau of Cannabis California) requirements for transportation and distribution of Cannabis in the state of California. METRC represents a new standard for cannabis traceability, requiring cannabis producers and transportation companies to hold 90-day records of all product movement. Similar requirements are expected to be enforced in other jurisdictions in North America. Trackloop's extended dealer network in California provides a strategic advantage for customer acquisition putting the Company at the forefront of the SaaS providers for the cannabis industry.

Supply Chain Mapping and Analytics

Trackloop has just launched our supply chain mapping platform, which analyzes the entire product supply chain from source to destination, providing real-time visibility of product movement along the supply chain. The platform allows our customers to move away from paper-based records, high-priced administration work, and complex enterprise software packages. Several collaboration agreements are underway to deploy this platform for regulators, LPs and testing labs in the Cannabis industry.

This solution provides robust, real time visibility of the supply chain, and all key enterprises involved in the production and distribution of product. The fully interactive analytics map allows a very granular and detailed view of all enterprises and their involvement in the supply chain. In the event of contamination & recall, Trackloop's solution can identify the point of failure accurately and efficiently, dramatically reducing the time required to pinpoint and contain the product affected. The platform also allows for pre-emptive containment through the use of advanced protocols and data analytics from previous events. View the Supply Chain Mapping and Analytics solution Here , and Try a Demo .

This tool has been used by regulators and municipalities for transportation, health-tech and clean-tech, and will be used in the cannabis supply chain in California & Canada.

Recent Customer Success

Multi-Year Distribution Agreement

Trackloop has signed a multi-year distribution agreement with Volta Air Technology and Thermobile, a Southern California based delivery vehicle retrofitter, focusing on refrigerated delivery vans for multiple use cases and industries, including Cannabis and Food. The agreement will open a strategic sales channel in California, enabling the Company to scale the delivery of logistics and cold chain tracking technology in a key target market.

Thermobile specializes in insulated and refrigerated delivery vehicle systems for General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Nissan Motor Co Ltd (TYO: 7201). Volta Air Technology builds full electric & zero emission refrigeration units made for sustainable urban delivery vehicles used by SPUD.ca which is currently managing Walmart's (NYSE: WMT) home delivery in Canada via its subsidiary FOOD-X.

California Cannabis Traction

California is the biggest Cannabis market in North America, set to reach $7 Billion by 2022. Analysts at Cowen & Co. believe the nation's legal cannabis industry could reach $50 billion by 2026, with California accounting for about $25 billion of that market, according to CFN Media. Trackloop has a significant expanding footprint in California partnering with some of the largest cannabis urban delivery providers in the state. Through these partnerships, Trackloop tracking technology is installed on delivery vehicles used by major processors and distributors within the Cannabis value chain. Trackloop's turnkey solution ensures quality and freshness of product as well as real time tracking for customers and regulators.

Broader Industry

Distributors

The Company has key distributors in California, who provide Trackloop's products to the end user through their sales channels. Nor-Cal Vans is a certified Ford Qualified Vehicle Modifier, that upfits vehicles for transportation and logistics. Nor-Cal Vans use Trackloop's module as the tracking unit for refrigerated transport vehicles upfitted for their customers. Through these channels, the Company is able to scale its footprint and grow with lower marketing efforts and costs. Trackloop also has agreements with smaller distributors in California.

Trackloop Software used in BYD's All Electric Refrigeration Vehicle

In collaboration with Volta Air Technologies and BYD Company Ltd (SHE: 002594, OTC: BYDDF), Trackloop's proprietary temperature monitoring software was deployed in one of the first all-electric refrigeration delivery vehicles, demonstrated for commercial use in North America. BYD Motors is the largest electric vehicle manufacturer in the world, with plans to offer all-electric refrigeration delivery vehicles throughout North America - Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A) is one of its largest shareholders. The demonstration vehicles use Volta Air's latest transport refrigeration unit equipped with Trackloop's real-time cold-chain monitoring and tracking software to create zero-emissions refrigerated delivery vehicles.

This collaboration represents a disruptive solution which will be alternative to conventional refrigeration units for urban delivery vehicles. Most delivery vehicles used commercially are either gas-powered or diesel-powered and consume a significant amount of fuel. Trackloop's software allows users to monitor and control all systems related to operation of the refrigeration unit, used for urban delivery of fresh and frozen products, as well as scheduling, inventory management, door opening, drop-off / pick-up and real-time location tracking. A commercial demonstration is currently underway with two vehicles by Baldor Specialty Foods in New York, and Raley's Supermarkets & D&D Produce in California.

I once again thank you for your continued support. I hope that this provides you with increased clarity on the Company's efforts and confidence that Trackloop is well on the way to positioning itself as the leading SaaS tracking platform for the logistics industry.

Regards,

Zayn Kalyan

CTO

