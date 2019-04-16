Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2019) - Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE: CRL) (FSE: 7C5) (OTCQB: CDTAF) ("Carl Data" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Link Global Technologies Inc. ("Link") signed a colocation agreement (the "Agreement") with Carl Data's wholly owned subsidiary, Astra Smart Systems Corp. ("Astra") on April 12, 2019, for use of Astra's data centre (the "Data Centre") in Trail, BC. The Agreement provides for Astra to supply premises and electricity for the set-up and operation of Link's server equipment for the purpose of mining the Bitcoin blockchain currency ("Bitcoin") for a term of one year with three additional six-month optional renewals. Rent as stipulated in the Agreement could range from CDN$53,700 to CDN$65,780 per month depending on Link's of usage of the facilities. There is also a profit sharing opportunity for Carl Data in the future.

"This colocation agreement is a significant step forward in helping us reach capacity at the Astra Data Centre," said Greg Johnston, Carl Data CEO and President. "Potential revenue from the contract will assist in the expansion of the data center to provide other complimentary services and in turn allow more revenue streams for the Company."

Link's blockchain based mining infrastructure supply chain is being developed with existing experts to provide superior crypto currency mining infrastructures. They have extensive knowledge and experience in helping clients better understand how to implement blockchain technologies. This Agreement allows Link to continue building out its blockchain based infrastructure, while opening up some additional revenue producing opportunities for Carl Data. Carl Data, through Astra is reviewing other ways to expand the operations of both companies.

"We are excited to have Carl Data as a partner to reach toward continued growth in revenue and technical capabilities," said Link CEO, Stephen Jenkins.

Carl Data understands that from time to time, based on the market price of Bitcoin and the funds received on the day-to-day sale of Bitcoin after applicable transaction fees, the economics of mining Bitcoin may not be favourable, but may become favourable in the future as it has been in past periods. For this reason, the Company is offering an incentive to Link to undertake the set-up and commencement of operations at the Data Centre. The Company is offering to issue common shares of Carl Data (the "Shares") to Link in the quantity which, when multiplied by the current market price for the Shares, equals the shortfall in revenue, if any, with respect to costs that Link has paid to Astra (the "Shortfall") pursuant to the Agreement. These Shares will be issuable from time to time at the request of Link. This incentive can be cancelled on 30 days' notice by Carl Data.

About Link Global Technologies

Link Global Technologies Inc. is a diversified cryptocurrency and blockchain platform company that is focused on the opportunities in the sector - mining public blockchains and applying permissioned blockchain technology through supply chains. Their Mining as a Service enables management of Bitcoin mining on behalf of third parties globally. Using their extensive knowledge and experience they are developing superior crypto currency mining infrastructure, while helping clients understand how best to implement blockchain technologies into their mining operations. More information can be found at http://linkglobal.io/

About Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is an Industrial IoT (IIoT) company that provides next generation collection, storage and analytics solutions for data-centric companies. Building on its recent acquisitions, Carl Data helps clients analyze and model environmental data through a powerful technology agnostic end-to-end platform of smart sensors combined with web-based monitoring, reporting, and predictive analytics applications.

Carl Data continues to develop applications that extract value from new cloud-based mass storage services and machine learning (AI) analytics tools to provide the scalability needed to effectively monitor smart cities, utilities and other industrial verticals. This software suite saves clients time and money by amassing information from any sensor or source to create a real-time decision support system with deep insights into how to protect infrastructure and assets. More information can be found at www.CarlSolutions.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Greg Johnston

President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Carl Data Solutions Inc.

For further information please contact:

Kimberly Bruce

Corporate Communications

Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Telephone: (778) 379-0275

Email: kimberly@carlsolutions.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44102