Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2019) - Wildflower Brands Inc. (CSE: SUN) (OTCQB: WLDFF) (the "Company") has signed an agreement with Two Towers to expand the Wildflower Wellness brand's CBD+ line of products into Poland. Two Towers, a major wholesale prescription medical and over the counter wellness distribution company in Poland, is an extension of Omega Rex which is a group of 14 pharmacies around the central capital region of Warsaw.

Wildflower has received tariff codes for the importation of its products into Poland. Once its products are well placed for an explosive launch in Poland, this opens the entire European Union market for export.

The Brightfield Group recently announced market intelligence stating that the European CBD market will boom with 400 percent growth through 2023. Companies in the EU are readily on the hunt for reputable, high-quality CBD brands that attract eager consumers. With Wildflower's CBD+ plant-based formulations in a line-up of premium wellness products, Wildflower is well placed to explode into Poland with Two Towers expertise navigating the regulatory landscape along with their existing extensive distribution network.

William MacLean, CEO of Wildflower Brands, says: "The European market is fragmented with no CBD market leaders. Our agreement with Two Towers vastly reduces barriers to moving our products between member states. This will position Wildflower as a market leader as the EU members begin opening their markets to CBD. We are excited to be working with Two Towers; their ability to expedite the regulatory process has been invaluable."

ABOUT WILDFLOWER

Wildflower Brands is a Vancouver-based company developing and designing brands that focus on plant-based health and wellness products. All of the company's brands work in synergy, toward becoming a global wellness leader.

ABOUT TWO TOWERS

Two Towers is a large wholesale medicinal distribution company that distributes the products of an extensive list of global leaders in pharmaceutical and consumer packaged goods. They specialize in three areas: 1) children's products including powered food and other baby nutritional products 2) medications, nutritional supplements, medical materials and instruments and 3) fast moving consumer goods (FMCG.) Two Towers operates with relationships from the whole of Europe, both North and South Americas, Asia, Australia and Africa. As they continue to expand, their mission is realized through comprehensive business partners, marketing and logistics in the area of FMCG delivered by a professional and committed team.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements and information are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "appear", "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "approximate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "would" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the risks associated with the marijuana industry in general such as operational risks in growing; competition; incorrect assessment of the value and potential benefits of various transactions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; failure to obtain required regulatory and other approvals and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws and government regulations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, timelines and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the Canadian Securities Exchange. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The Canadian Securities Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

