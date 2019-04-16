Marijuana News TodayThe marijuana news today is positive all around as the U.S. continues to edge toward marijuana legalization while the pot stock market stages a strong comeback.A number of recent surveys have shown that marijuana legalization in the U.S. is at an all-time high: about 60% of Americans believe pot should be legalized, according to three recent national surveys. (Source: "Marijuana legalization is very popular," Vox, April 15, 2019.)That number falls to 50% for specifically recreational legalization (with 31% against) in a YouGov.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...