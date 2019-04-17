Leasinvest Real Estate Comm. VA: Leasinvest Real Estate SCA: Invitation to the ordinary general meeting of shareholders that will be held on 20 May 2019

The Manager-legal person of the Company ("the Manager") is pleased to invite the holders of securities of the Company to attend the annual meeting that will be held at the registered office of the Manager at 2000 Antwerp, Schermersstraat 42, on Monday 20 May 2019 at 16.00h (4.00 PM).

As from 17/04/2019 all documents relating to this general meeting are available on the website www.leasinvest.be under the item 'Investor relations' - General meeting.

For more information, contact



Leasinvest Real Estate



MICHEL VAN GEYTE

Chief Executive Officer

T: +32 3 238 98 77

E: michel.van.geyte@leasinvest.be (mailto:michel.van.geyte@leasinvest.be)





On LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA



Leasinvest Real Estate SCA is a Public BE-REIT (SIR/GVV) that invests in high quality and well-located retail buildings and offices in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Belgium and Austria.



At present, the total fair value of the directly held real estate portfolio of Leasinvest amounts to € 1.04 billion, spread across the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (55%), Belgium (35%) and Austria (10%).



Moreover, Leasinvest is one of the most important real estate investors in Luxembourg.



The public BE-REIT is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalization of approximately € 610 million (value on 16 April 2019).

