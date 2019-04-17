Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Arricano Real Estate Plc: Final Results 17-Apr-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 17 April 2019 THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF EU REGULATION 596/2014 Arricano Real Estate plc ("Arricano" or the "Company" or, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") Final Results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2018 Arricano is one of the leading real estate developers and operators of shopping centres in Ukraine. Today, Arricano owns and operates five completed shopping centres comprising 147 ,300 sqm of gross leasable area, a 49.97% shareholding in Assofit and land for a further three sites under development. Highlights · Recurring revenues increased by 14% to USD31.5 million (2017: USD27.5 million) · Net operating income (excluding revaluation gains) increased by 19% to USD20.9 million (2017: USD17.6 million) · 16.8% uplift in the valuation of the Company's portfolio to USD258.5 million as at 31 December 2018 (2017: USD 221.3 million) · Very nearly fully let with occupancy rates for 2018 increasing to 99.70% against 98.65% in 2017 · As at 31 December 2018, total bank borrowings down by 16% to USD36.3 million (2017: USD43.1 million) · As at 31 December 2018, total borrowings down by 2.23 % to USD96.5 million (2017: USD98.7 million) · Net asset value increased by 80% to USD94.0 million as at 31 December 2018 (2017: USD52.2 million) · New Board appointments: Urmas Somelar as a Non-executive Chairman; and Frank Lewis as an Independent Non-executive Director. Post year-end · secured new USD5.15 million loan facility with Raiffeisen Bank Aval JSC, to finance in part the construction of the Lukianivka shopping and entertainment centre in Kyiv. Urmas Somelar, Non-executive Chairman of Arricano, commented: "Arricano has delivered a very strong performance, increasing revenues and net operating income by 14% and 19%, respectively. The Group is in a stable position from which it is planning to expand and we expect 2019 will be another year of continued progress with a focus on working collaboratively with consumers visiting our shopping centres and our retail tenants." Chairman's Statement 2018 saw Arricano increase rental income by 15% to USD25.6 million and grow net operating income by 19% to USD20.9 million. This would be a good performance by a mature business in a stable market environment; given the context of achieving it against the challenges facing businesses in the Ukraine, it is an excellent performance and builds upon a similarly strong performance in the prior year. Whilst the social and economic conditions continue to be challenging, the Group has performed strongly relative to domestic peers. In particular, Arricano has differentiated itself by continuing to develop the portfolio, expanding in 2014 through the opening of the Prospekt Mall and more recently securing a new loan in February 2019 with Raiffeisen Bank Aval JSC to fund in part the development of the Lukianivka site in Kyiv. Across the Group's shopping and entertainment centres the Group has continued to lead in innovative marketing solutions and digital communications. As always, Arricano has sought to work collaboratively between consumer, retailer and landlord on the basis that sharing data openly will generate increased growth and customer satisfaction. Trust and effective collaboration are at the heart of the multiple initiatives that are ongoing across the portfolio. Marketing B2C strategy is focused on enhancing quality and quantity of communication. Total media capacity of malls in SMM channels is about 200 thousand followers with an average monthly reach more than 4 million people, which make the digital resources of the Group an efficient media platform and communication tool. These efforts are reflected in the significant increase in visitor numbers achieved over the year, up by 6% to 47.8 million visitors. The Group is consistently achieving impressive increases in visitor numbers year on year and this is primarily driven by the focus on making each shopping and entertainment centre a place which consumers want to visit not simply to shop at but also to relax and socialise. An important part of Arricano's appeal is due to the retail mix in each centre. The management team is focused on constantly refreshing the retail mix so that each site continues to offer new brands and experiences alongside keeping traditional favourites. The popularity of the shopping and entertainment centres means demand has remained strong. This is reflected in occupancy across the portfolio improving to 99.7%, up from 98.7% at 31 December 2018, demonstrating Arricano's ability to both attract new and keep existing tenants. In 2018, the Company signed 137 new lease agreements relating to 20,157 sqm of retail space. As at 31 December 2018, Arricano had over 147,300 sqm of completed assets spread across five completed shopping centres. In addition, the Group also owns lease rights for 14 ha. of development land divided into three specific sites which are at varying stages of development. These are in Lukianivka and Petrivka (both Kyiv), as well as Rozumovska (Odesa). Regarding the 49.97% shareholding in Assofit Holdings Limited ("Assofit"), a holding company, which held the Sky Mall shopping centre, the Company continues to pursue Stockman Interhold S.A. ("Stockman") concerning its call option over the balance of the shares of Assofit. The Company announced in January 2018 that the High Court of Justice in London (the "High Court") had dismissed an application made by Stockman for permission to appeal the High Court's earlier judgement in which it had previously dismissed Stockman's various challenges to the Fourth, Fifth and Seventh Awards (the "LCIA Awards") rendered in the London Court of International Arbitration proceedings between Arricano and Stockman. During 2018, Arricano was nominated for, and won a series of, industry awards reflecting the Group's leadership across multiple areas. Of particular note, was the achievements of Sun Gallery and City Mall in being winners at the VII National Retail Award of Ukraine Retail Awards "Consumer Choice - 2018", sponsored by PwC Ukraine. On behalf of the Board I would like to thank every employee and stakeholder connected to Arricano for their contribution and commitment to the business during 2018 and I look forward to working together towards achieving another successful year in 2019. We expect 2019 to be a good year for the Group. Arricano is now consistently profitable and we are again looking to expand the portfolio with the development of the market leading and highly innovative Lukianivka project. This, together with our ongoing success in increasing the consumer appeal of our shopping centres, demonstrated by the increase in visitor numbers and our success in working collaboratively with retailers both physically and digitally, makes the Board confident of delivering another strong trading performance in 2019. Urmas Somelar Non-Executive Chairman 16 April 2019 Chief Executive Officer's Report Introduction Arricano has now been consistently building momentum since addressing the challenges faced by all Ukrainian businesses in 2014. Despite the upheaval caused socially and economically, consumers have continued to come to our shopping and entertainment centres. In 2014, visitor numbers fell to 22.3 million then grew by over 20% p.a. to 47.8 million visitors in the year under review, demonstrating our recovery and the ongoing increasing popularity of our malls. This has come in part from our focus on making our shopping and entertainment centres places where people want to come to, not just to shop at but also to meet friends and relax. In this aim we have been successful. Our next aim is to combine our physical success with digital success, we describe it as "phygital competence" (physical + digital). From a trading perspective 2018 was a good year. The business has delivered across nearly all metrics. We have increased profits, reduced debt, vacancy is down to just 0.03% and we achieved a net asset value increase of 80% to USD94.0 million. Results Recurring revenues for the period were up 14% at USD31.5 million (2017:USD27.5 million). As a result, the Net Operating Income ("NOI") from operating properties excluding revaluation gain was up 19% at USD20.9 million, compared to USD17.6 million in 2017. The portfolio of assets was externally and independently valued as at 31 December 2018 by Expandia LLC, part of the CBRE Affiliate Network. The portfolio was valued at USD258.5 million (31 December 2017: USD221.3 million), the increase in the value of the portfolio was primarily driven by

