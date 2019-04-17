DJ Arricano Real Estate Plc: Final Results

Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Arricano Real Estate Plc: Final Results 17-Apr-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 17 April 2019 THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF EU REGULATION 596/2014 Arricano Real Estate plc ("Arricano" or the "Company" or, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") Final Results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2018 Arricano is one of the leading real estate developers and operators of shopping centres in Ukraine. Today, Arricano owns and operates five completed shopping centres comprising 147 ,300 sqm of gross leasable area, a 49.97% shareholding in Assofit and land for a further three sites under development. Highlights · Recurring revenues increased by 14% to USD31.5 million (2017: USD27.5 million) · Net operating income (excluding revaluation gains) increased by 19% to USD20.9 million (2017: USD17.6 million) · 16.8% uplift in the valuation of the Company's portfolio to USD258.5 million as at 31 December 2018 (2017: USD 221.3 million) · Very nearly fully let with occupancy rates for 2018 increasing to 99.70% against 98.65% in 2017 · As at 31 December 2018, total bank borrowings down by 16% to USD36.3 million (2017: USD43.1 million) · As at 31 December 2018, total borrowings down by 2.23 % to USD96.5 million (2017: USD98.7 million) · Net asset value increased by 80% to USD94.0 million as at 31 December 2018 (2017: USD52.2 million) · New Board appointments: Urmas Somelar as a Non-executive Chairman; and Frank Lewis as an Independent Non-executive Director. Post year-end · secured new USD5.15 million loan facility with Raiffeisen Bank Aval JSC, to finance in part the construction of the Lukianivka shopping and entertainment centre in Kyiv. Urmas Somelar, Non-executive Chairman of Arricano, commented: "Arricano has delivered a very strong performance, increasing revenues and net operating income by 14% and 19%, respectively. The Group is in a stable position from which it is planning to expand and we expect 2019 will be another year of continued progress with a focus on working collaboratively with consumers visiting our shopping centres and our retail tenants." For further information please contact: CEO: Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +38 (044) 594 94 70 (1) Mykhailo Merkulov Nominated Adviser and Broker: WH Ireland Limited Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 Chris Fielding Financial PR: Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 Novella Communications Limited Tim Robertson/Toby Andrews Chairman's Statement 2018 saw Arricano increase rental income by 15% to USD25.6 million and grow net operating income by 19% to USD20.9 million. This would be a good performance by a mature business in a stable market environment; given the context of achieving it against the challenges facing businesses in the Ukraine, it is an excellent performance and builds upon a similarly strong performance in the prior year. Whilst the social and economic conditions continue to be challenging, the Group has performed strongly relative to domestic peers. In particular, Arricano has differentiated itself by continuing to develop the portfolio, expanding in 2014 through the opening of the Prospekt Mall and more recently securing a new loan in February 2019 with Raiffeisen Bank Aval JSC to fund in part the development of the Lukianivka site in Kyiv. Across the Group's shopping and entertainment centres the Group has continued to lead in innovative marketing solutions and digital communications. As always, Arricano has sought to work collaboratively between consumer, retailer and landlord on the basis that sharing data openly will generate increased growth and customer satisfaction. Trust and effective collaboration are at the heart of the multiple initiatives that are ongoing across the portfolio. Marketing B2C strategy is focused on enhancing quality and quantity of communication. Total media capacity of malls in SMM channels is about 200 thousand followers with an average monthly reach more than 4 million people, which make the digital resources of the Group an efficient media platform and communication tool. These efforts are reflected in the significant increase in visitor numbers achieved over the year, up by 6% to 47.8 million visitors. The Group is consistently achieving impressive increases in visitor numbers year on year and this is primarily driven by the focus on making each shopping and entertainment centre a place which consumers want to visit not simply to shop at but also to relax and socialise. An important part of Arricano's appeal is due to the retail mix in each centre. The management team is focused on constantly refreshing the retail mix so that each site continues to offer new brands and experiences alongside keeping traditional favourites. The popularity of the shopping and entertainment centres means demand has remained strong. This is reflected in occupancy across the portfolio improving to 99.7%, up from 98.7% at 31 December 2018, demonstrating Arricano's ability to both attract new and keep existing tenants. In 2018, the Company signed 137 new lease agreements relating to 20,157 sqm of retail space. As at 31 December 2018, Arricano had over 147,300 sqm of completed assets spread across five completed shopping centres. In addition, the Group also owns lease rights for 14 ha. of development land divided into three specific sites which are at varying stages of development. These are in Lukianivka and Petrivka (both Kyiv), as well as Rozumovska (Odesa). Regarding the 49.97% shareholding in Assofit Holdings Limited ("Assofit"), a holding company, which held the Sky Mall shopping centre, the Company continues to pursue Stockman Interhold S.A. ("Stockman") concerning its call option over the balance of the shares of Assofit. The Company announced in January 2018 that the High Court of Justice in London (the "High Court") had dismissed an application made by Stockman for permission to appeal the High Court's earlier judgement in which it had previously dismissed Stockman's various challenges to the Fourth, Fifth and Seventh Awards (the "LCIA Awards") rendered in the London Court of International Arbitration proceedings between Arricano and Stockman. During 2018, Arricano was nominated for, and won a series of, industry awards reflecting the Group's leadership across multiple areas. Of particular note, was the achievements of Sun Gallery and City Mall in being winners at the VII National Retail Award of Ukraine Retail Awards "Consumer Choice - 2018", sponsored by PwC Ukraine. On behalf of the Board I would like to thank every employee and stakeholder connected to Arricano for their contribution and commitment to the business during 2018 and I look forward to working together towards achieving another successful year in 2019. We expect 2019 to be a good year for the Group. Arricano is now consistently profitable and we are again looking to expand the portfolio with the development of the market leading and highly innovative Lukianivka project. This, together with our ongoing success in increasing the consumer appeal of our shopping centres, demonstrated by the increase in visitor numbers and our success in working collaboratively with retailers both physically and digitally, makes the Board confident of delivering another strong trading performance in 2019. Urmas Somelar Non-Executive Chairman 16 April 2019 Chief Executive Officer's Report Introduction Arricano has now been consistently building momentum since addressing the challenges faced by all Ukrainian businesses in 2014. Despite the upheaval caused socially and economically, consumers have continued to come to our shopping and entertainment centres. In 2014, visitor numbers fell to 22.3 million then grew by over 20% p.a. to 47.8 million visitors in the year under review, demonstrating our recovery and the ongoing increasing popularity of our malls. This has come in part from our focus on making our shopping and entertainment centres places where people want to come to, not just to shop at but also to meet friends and relax. In this aim we have been successful. Our next aim is to combine our physical success with digital success, we describe it as "phygital competence" (physical + digital). From a trading perspective 2018 was a good year. The business has delivered across nearly all metrics. We have increased profits, reduced debt, vacancy is down to just 0.03% and we achieved a net asset value increase of 80% to USD94.0 million. Results Recurring revenues for the period were up 14% at USD31.5 million (2017:USD27.5 million). As a result, the Net Operating Income ("NOI") from operating properties excluding revaluation gain was up 19% at USD20.9 million, compared to USD17.6 million in 2017. The portfolio of assets was externally and independently valued as at 31 December 2018 by Expandia LLC, part of the CBRE Affiliate Network. The portfolio was valued at USD258.5 million (31 December 2017: USD221.3 million), the increase in the value of the portfolio was primarily driven by

the increase in rental income and through conservative operational cost management. Profit before tax increased by almost 40% to USD46.6 million (2017: USD33.6 million). This increase was achieved through a combination of improved recurring revenues and a reduction in finance costs. Bank debt at the year-end was USD36.3 million down 16% from USD43.1 million at the prior year end, with the majority of borrowings at the project level at an average interest rate of 12%. Loans mature between 2019 and 2023 and the Group's bank loans to investment property value ratio is 14%. In addition, there was USD 2.4 million of restricted cash, cash equivalents, and restricted deposits, as at 31 December 2018 (2017: USD 1.2 million). The Market In 2018 sales of electronic and home appliances increased by more than 9.5% with the bestselling items being smartphones and mobiles phones, up by 37%. The market trend in Ukraine, as it is in Europe, is towards digitalisation in all aspects of consumer's lives. Our challenge has been to respond creatively and combine the physical social spaces of our malls with digital communication and move to help our retailers provide omnichannel offers. Our media platform now has in excess of 200,000 active subscribers and has recorded millions of views. Content is coming from a variety of sources. In 2018, a particularly popular video experiment borrowed from the Harry Potter films and projected ghosts flying through our Prospekt mall. The response resulted in thousands of views without any advertising and made clear the potential to do more to link this style of interaction with sales promotions. As always our approach is to work collaboratively with retailers and consumers, sharing data together and building trust and respect with the aim of everyone achieving their goals through working together. As a result, the number of tenants working with e-commerce has nearly doubled from 39 to 72. As previously announced, we invested in an online portal for tenants providing a broad range of tools for tenants' use from access to administrative resources, to a range of potential revenue generating opportunities for tenants to participate in. Merchandising mix is at the heart of every successful mall. Knowing our customers and understanding their aspirations is key. 42.1% of our revenue from tenants across our 5 malls are from fashion stores with the balance of revenue being: 6.4% health and beauty; 8.3% restaurants and food; 9.0% entertainment/services; 10.1% accessories, jewellery and homeware; 10.4% electronics; and 13.7% hypermarkets. In the third quarter of 2018, there was a focus on strengthening our presence in fashion, including men's fashion, with each shopping mall introducing 2-3 new popular clothing stores, both Ukrainian and international brands. These efforts are clearly producing results given the 6% increase in visitor numbers during the year. Alongside achieving a good mix of tenants, an important reason behind the popularity of the Group's shopping centres is having the right balance of social spaces within each centre. With this in place, visitors can come and find their favourite retailers under one roof and also enjoy the well-designed social spaces in which to meet, eat and relax. In terms of the new developments, the Group is progressing projects in Odesa and Lukyanivka, Kyiv. The main focus is on development of the Lukyanivka project; construction is underway with initial financing completed in February 2019 and the project remains on track to complete in 2021. Outlook These results reflect the success of our hard work over the last 5 years. Our malls are market leading and, to maintain this position, we are focused on the future. It is clear shopping is going through an evolution here as it is elsewhere, as the convenience of online purchases is altering traditional habits. Rather than this be a challenge we see it as an opportunity and we are responding accordingly. Our work with consumers and retailers on digital communications is proving successful not only in creating new experiences but also in strengthening the relationships we enjoy with both these groups. This, together with all the other elements of our business means we are confident of being able to continue to increase revenues in 2019 in line with management expectations. Mykhailo Merkulov Chief Executive Officer 16 April 2019 Operating Portfolio In the following section we have provided an overview of each asset in the operating portfolio. Sun Gallery (Kryvyi Rig) Sun Gallery, which opened in 2008, is one of the largest shopping malls in Kryvyi Rig. It is located at 30-richchia Peremohy Square, in the Saksahanskyi district in the north-eastern part of Kryvyi Rig. It has easy access by car and has good public transport links. The primary shopping centre catchment area includes almost the whole territory of the Saksahanskyi district and part of the Pokrovskyy district. The secondary area covers the Dovhyntsivskyi district. The shopping centre is on two levels, spanning a total GLA of approximately 37,600 sqm. There are approximately 141 tenants, including a children's entertainment zone and a food court with restaurants and cafes. During 2018, 19 new agreements were signed, bringing new brands to the Sun Gallery, including brands that were previously unavailable in the region. Key statistics * GLA - c. 37,600 sqm * Vacancy rate as at 31 December 2018 - 0.2 per cent. * Average monthly rental rate 2018 - USD 14.6 /sqm * Average monthly visitors 2018 - 0.4 million * Bank debt at 31 December 2018 - USD 5.5 million * Valuation at 31 December 2018 - USD 30.3 million City Mall (Zaporizhzhia) City Mall, which opened in 2007, is one of the largest shopping centres in Zaporizhzhia with a total GLA of approximately 21,500 sqm on a single level. The shopping centre is located on the Dnipro river approximately 3km from Zaporizhzhia city centre, between two densely populated areas of Zaporizhzhia in the Alexandrovskyy administrative district (1b Zaporizska street), with convenient accessibility by public and private transport. City Mall comprises a gallery and hypermarket with approximately 93 international and local tenants, including a food court, a children's entertainment zone and car parking, which is shared with DIY superstore Epicenter. City Mall's anchor tenants are the hypermarket Auchan, which is the largest in the city, McDonald's and the electronics store Comfy. During 2018, 15 new contracts were signed bringing new brands to the City Mall, including brands that were previously unavailable in the region. Building on the fourth successive year of nil vacancy rates, the tenant portfolio continues to be strengthened, with fashion and electronic stores. Key statistics * GLA - c. 21,500 sqm * Vacancy rate as at 31 December 2018 - 0.0 per cent. * Average monthly rental rate 2018 - USD 29.1 /sqm * Average monthly visitors 2018 - 0.5 million * Bank debt at 31 December 2018 - USD 6.3 million * Valuation at 31 December 2018 - USD 30.5 million South Gallery (Simferopol) The site is located in the north of Simferopol, about five minutes' driving distance from one of the city's major crossroads, Moskovska Square. The site is linked to the city centre and residential areas east of the city by one of the main thoroughfares of Simferopol. The primary shopping centre catchment area includes northern parts of the Kyivskyi and Zaliznychnyi districts. The secondary area covers almost the whole city, except for its very southern parts. South Gallery shopping centre (Phases I and II) is situated on a land plot with a total area of 10.2 ha. Phase I, which opened in 2009, of the shopping centre tenants include Auchan (international hypermarket chain), with a small gallery. Since the completion of Phase II in February 2014 the mall has become a regional destination shopping centre with a total GLA of 33,400 sqm. During 2018, 49 new lease contracts were signed, including fashion, electronics and other stores. Key statistics * GLA - 33,400 sqm * Vacancy rate as at 31 December 2018 - 0.01 per cent. * Average monthly rental rate 2018 - USD 21.9 /sqm * Average monthly visitors 2018 - 0.8 million * Bank debt at 31 December 2018 - USD Nil * Valuation at 31 December 2018 - USD 49.6 million RayON (Kyiv) The RayON shopping centre, which opened to the public in August 2012, is located in the north east of Kyiv along the left bank of the Dnipro river, with satisfactory transportation links. The shopping centre has a GLA of approximately 23,900 sqm on two levels, with approximately 860 parking spaces. The concept for RayON is a district shopping centre, which focuses on food, clothing and convenience products. The shopping centre is anchored by a Silpo foods supermarket, one of the biggest supermarket chains in Ukraine and a member of the Fozzy group. Electronics supermarket Comfy also operates within the shopping centre. RayON, which has several restaurants and a children's entertainment zone to complement the retail facilities, is located in the middle of the Desnjanski district, one of the most densely populated areas in Kyiv.

