DJ Arricano Real Estate Plc: Final Results

Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Arricano Real Estate Plc: Final Results 17-Apr-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 17 April 2019 THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF EU REGULATION 596/2014 Arricano Real Estate plc ("Arricano" or the "Company" or, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") Final Results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2018 Arricano is one of the leading real estate developers and operators of shopping centres in Ukraine. Today, Arricano owns and operates five completed shopping centres comprising 147 ,300 sqm of gross leasable area, a 49.97% shareholding in Assofit and land for a further three sites under development. Highlights · Recurring revenues increased by 14% to USD31.5 million (2017: USD27.5 million) · Net operating income (excluding revaluation gains) increased by 19% to USD20.9 million (2017: USD17.6 million) · 16.8% uplift in the valuation of the Company's portfolio to USD258.5 million as at 31 December 2018 (2017: USD 221.3 million) · Very nearly fully let with occupancy rates for 2018 increasing to 99.70% against 98.65% in 2017 · As at 31 December 2018, total bank borrowings down by 16% to USD36.3 million (2017: USD43.1 million) · As at 31 December 2018, total borrowings down by 2.23 % to USD96.5 million (2017: USD98.7 million) · Net asset value increased by 80% to USD94.0 million as at 31 December 2018 (2017: USD52.2 million) · New Board appointments: Urmas Somelar as a Non-executive Chairman; and Frank Lewis as an Independent Non-executive Director. Post year-end · secured new USD5.15 million loan facility with Raiffeisen Bank Aval JSC, to finance in part the construction of the Lukianivka shopping and entertainment centre in Kyiv. Urmas Somelar, Non-executive Chairman of Arricano, commented: "Arricano has delivered a very strong performance, increasing revenues and net operating income by 14% and 19%, respectively. The Group is in a stable position from which it is planning to expand and we expect 2019 will be another year of continued progress with a focus on working collaboratively with consumers visiting our shopping centres and our retail tenants." For further information please contact: CEO: Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +38 (044) 594 94 70 (1) Mykhailo Merkulov Nominated Adviser and Broker: WH Ireland Limited Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 Chris Fielding Financial PR: Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 Novella Communications Limited Tim Robertson/Toby Andrews Chairman's Statement 2018 saw Arricano increase rental income by 15% to USD25.6 million and grow net operating income by 19% to USD20.9 million. This would be a good performance by a mature business in a stable market environment; given the context of achieving it against the challenges facing businesses in the Ukraine, it is an excellent performance and builds upon a similarly strong performance in the prior year. Whilst the social and economic conditions continue to be challenging, the Group has performed strongly relative to domestic peers. In particular, Arricano has differentiated itself by continuing to develop the portfolio, expanding in 2014 through the opening of the Prospekt Mall and more recently securing a new loan in February 2019 with Raiffeisen Bank Aval JSC to fund in part the development of the Lukianivka site in Kyiv. Across the Group's shopping and entertainment centres the Group has continued to lead in innovative marketing solutions and digital communications. As always, Arricano has sought to work collaboratively between consumer, retailer and landlord on the basis that sharing data openly will generate increased growth and customer satisfaction. Trust and effective collaboration are at the heart of the multiple initiatives that are ongoing across the portfolio. Marketing B2C strategy is focused on enhancing quality and quantity of communication. Total media capacity of malls in SMM channels is about 200 thousand followers with an average monthly reach more than 4 million people, which make the digital resources of the Group an efficient media platform and communication tool. These efforts are reflected in the significant increase in visitor numbers achieved over the year, up by 6% to 47.8 million visitors. The Group is consistently achieving impressive increases in visitor numbers year on year and this is primarily driven by the focus on making each shopping and entertainment centre a place which consumers want to visit not simply to shop at but also to relax and socialise. An important part of Arricano's appeal is due to the retail mix in each centre. The management team is focused on constantly refreshing the retail mix so that each site continues to offer new brands and experiences alongside keeping traditional favourites. The popularity of the shopping and entertainment centres means demand has remained strong. This is reflected in occupancy across the portfolio improving to 99.7%, up from 98.7% at 31 December 2018, demonstrating Arricano's ability to both attract new and keep existing tenants. In 2018, the Company signed 137 new lease agreements relating to 20,157 sqm of retail space. As at 31 December 2018, Arricano had over 147,300 sqm of completed assets spread across five completed shopping centres. In addition, the Group also owns lease rights for 14 ha. of development land divided into three specific sites which are at varying stages of development. These are in Lukianivka and Petrivka (both Kyiv), as well as Rozumovska (Odesa). Regarding the 49.97% shareholding in Assofit Holdings Limited ("Assofit"), a holding company, which held the Sky Mall shopping centre, the Company continues to pursue Stockman Interhold S.A. ("Stockman") concerning its call option over the balance of the shares of Assofit. The Company announced in January 2018 that the High Court of Justice in London (the "High Court") had dismissed an application made by Stockman for permission to appeal the High Court's earlier judgement in which it had previously dismissed Stockman's various challenges to the Fourth, Fifth and Seventh Awards (the "LCIA Awards") rendered in the London Court of International Arbitration proceedings between Arricano and Stockman. During 2018, Arricano was nominated for, and won a series of, industry awards reflecting the Group's leadership across multiple areas. Of particular note, was the achievements of Sun Gallery and City Mall in being winners at the VII National Retail Award of Ukraine Retail Awards "Consumer Choice - 2018", sponsored by PwC Ukraine. On behalf of the Board I would like to thank every employee and stakeholder connected to Arricano for their contribution and commitment to the business during 2018 and I look forward to working together towards achieving another successful year in 2019. We expect 2019 to be a good year for the Group. Arricano is now consistently profitable and we are again looking to expand the portfolio with the development of the market leading and highly innovative Lukianivka project. This, together with our ongoing success in increasing the consumer appeal of our shopping centres, demonstrated by the increase in visitor numbers and our success in working collaboratively with retailers both physically and digitally, makes the Board confident of delivering another strong trading performance in 2019. Urmas Somelar Non-Executive Chairman 16 April 2019 Chief Executive Officer's Report Introduction Arricano has now been consistently building momentum since addressing the challenges faced by all Ukrainian businesses in 2014. Despite the upheaval caused socially and economically, consumers have continued to come to our shopping and entertainment centres. In 2014, visitor numbers fell to 22.3 million then grew by over 20% p.a. to 47.8 million visitors in the year under review, demonstrating our recovery and the ongoing increasing popularity of our malls. This has come in part from our focus on making our shopping and entertainment centres places where people want to come to, not just to shop at but also to meet friends and relax. In this aim we have been successful. Our next aim is to combine our physical success with digital success, we describe it as "phygital competence" (physical + digital). From a trading perspective 2018 was a good year. The business has delivered across nearly all metrics. We have increased profits, reduced debt, vacancy is down to just 0.03% and we achieved a net asset value increase of 80% to USD94.0 million. Results Recurring revenues for the period were up 14% at USD31.5 million (2017:USD27.5 million). As a result, the Net Operating Income ("NOI") from operating properties excluding revaluation gain was up 19% at USD20.9 million, compared to USD17.6 million in 2017. The portfolio of assets was externally and independently valued as at 31 December 2018 by Expandia LLC, part of the CBRE Affiliate Network. The portfolio was valued at USD258.5 million (31 December 2017: USD221.3 million), the increase in the value of the portfolio was primarily driven by

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 17, 2019 02:04 ET (06:04 GMT)

DJ Arricano Real Estate Plc: Final Results -2-

the increase in rental income and through conservative operational cost management. Profit before tax increased by almost 40% to USD46.6 million (2017: USD33.6 million). This increase was achieved through a combination of improved recurring revenues and a reduction in finance costs. Bank debt at the year-end was USD36.3 million down 16% from USD43.1 million at the prior year end, with the majority of borrowings at the project level at an average interest rate of 12%. Loans mature between 2019 and 2023 and the Group's bank loans to investment property value ratio is 14%. In addition, there was USD 2.4 million of restricted cash, cash equivalents, and restricted deposits, as at 31 December 2018 (2017: USD 1.2 million). The Market In 2018 sales of electronic and home appliances increased by more than 9.5% with the bestselling items being smartphones and mobiles phones, up by 37%. The market trend in Ukraine, as it is in Europe, is towards digitalisation in all aspects of consumer's lives. Our challenge has been to respond creatively and combine the physical social spaces of our malls with digital communication and move to help our retailers provide omnichannel offers. Our media platform now has in excess of 200,000 active subscribers and has recorded millions of views. Content is coming from a variety of sources. In 2018, a particularly popular video experiment borrowed from the Harry Potter films and projected ghosts flying through our Prospekt mall. The response resulted in thousands of views without any advertising and made clear the potential to do more to link this style of interaction with sales promotions. As always our approach is to work collaboratively with retailers and consumers, sharing data together and building trust and respect with the aim of everyone achieving their goals through working together. As a result, the number of tenants working with e-commerce has nearly doubled from 39 to 72. As previously announced, we invested in an online portal for tenants providing a broad range of tools for tenants' use from access to administrative resources, to a range of potential revenue generating opportunities for tenants to participate in. Merchandising mix is at the heart of every successful mall. Knowing our customers and understanding their aspirations is key. 42.1% of our revenue from tenants across our 5 malls are from fashion stores with the balance of revenue being: 6.4% health and beauty; 8.3% restaurants and food; 9.0% entertainment/services; 10.1% accessories, jewellery and homeware; 10.4% electronics; and 13.7% hypermarkets. In the third quarter of 2018, there was a focus on strengthening our presence in fashion, including men's fashion, with each shopping mall introducing 2-3 new popular clothing stores, both Ukrainian and international brands. These efforts are clearly producing results given the 6% increase in visitor numbers during the year. Alongside achieving a good mix of tenants, an important reason behind the popularity of the Group's shopping centres is having the right balance of social spaces within each centre. With this in place, visitors can come and find their favourite retailers under one roof and also enjoy the well-designed social spaces in which to meet, eat and relax. In terms of the new developments, the Group is progressing projects in Odesa and Lukyanivka, Kyiv. The main focus is on development of the Lukyanivka project; construction is underway with initial financing completed in February 2019 and the project remains on track to complete in 2021. Outlook These results reflect the success of our hard work over the last 5 years. Our malls are market leading and, to maintain this position, we are focused on the future. It is clear shopping is going through an evolution here as it is elsewhere, as the convenience of online purchases is altering traditional habits. Rather than this be a challenge we see it as an opportunity and we are responding accordingly. Our work with consumers and retailers on digital communications is proving successful not only in creating new experiences but also in strengthening the relationships we enjoy with both these groups. This, together with all the other elements of our business means we are confident of being able to continue to increase revenues in 2019 in line with management expectations. Mykhailo Merkulov Chief Executive Officer 16 April 2019 Operating Portfolio In the following section we have provided an overview of each asset in the operating portfolio. Sun Gallery (Kryvyi Rig) Sun Gallery, which opened in 2008, is one of the largest shopping malls in Kryvyi Rig. It is located at 30-richchia Peremohy Square, in the Saksahanskyi district in the north-eastern part of Kryvyi Rig. It has easy access by car and has good public transport links. The primary shopping centre catchment area includes almost the whole territory of the Saksahanskyi district and part of the Pokrovskyy district. The secondary area covers the Dovhyntsivskyi district. The shopping centre is on two levels, spanning a total GLA of approximately 37,600 sqm. There are approximately 141 tenants, including a children's entertainment zone and a food court with restaurants and cafes. During 2018, 19 new agreements were signed, bringing new brands to the Sun Gallery, including brands that were previously unavailable in the region. Key statistics * GLA - c. 37,600 sqm * Vacancy rate as at 31 December 2018 - 0.2 per cent. * Average monthly rental rate 2018 - USD 14.6 /sqm * Average monthly visitors 2018 - 0.4 million * Bank debt at 31 December 2018 - USD 5.5 million * Valuation at 31 December 2018 - USD 30.3 million City Mall (Zaporizhzhia) City Mall, which opened in 2007, is one of the largest shopping centres in Zaporizhzhia with a total GLA of approximately 21,500 sqm on a single level. The shopping centre is located on the Dnipro river approximately 3km from Zaporizhzhia city centre, between two densely populated areas of Zaporizhzhia in the Alexandrovskyy administrative district (1b Zaporizska street), with convenient accessibility by public and private transport. City Mall comprises a gallery and hypermarket with approximately 93 international and local tenants, including a food court, a children's entertainment zone and car parking, which is shared with DIY superstore Epicenter. City Mall's anchor tenants are the hypermarket Auchan, which is the largest in the city, McDonald's and the electronics store Comfy. During 2018, 15 new contracts were signed bringing new brands to the City Mall, including brands that were previously unavailable in the region. Building on the fourth successive year of nil vacancy rates, the tenant portfolio continues to be strengthened, with fashion and electronic stores. Key statistics * GLA - c. 21,500 sqm * Vacancy rate as at 31 December 2018 - 0.0 per cent. * Average monthly rental rate 2018 - USD 29.1 /sqm * Average monthly visitors 2018 - 0.5 million * Bank debt at 31 December 2018 - USD 6.3 million * Valuation at 31 December 2018 - USD 30.5 million South Gallery (Simferopol) The site is located in the north of Simferopol, about five minutes' driving distance from one of the city's major crossroads, Moskovska Square. The site is linked to the city centre and residential areas east of the city by one of the main thoroughfares of Simferopol. The primary shopping centre catchment area includes northern parts of the Kyivskyi and Zaliznychnyi districts. The secondary area covers almost the whole city, except for its very southern parts. South Gallery shopping centre (Phases I and II) is situated on a land plot with a total area of 10.2 ha. Phase I, which opened in 2009, of the shopping centre tenants include Auchan (international hypermarket chain), with a small gallery. Since the completion of Phase II in February 2014 the mall has become a regional destination shopping centre with a total GLA of 33,400 sqm. During 2018, 49 new lease contracts were signed, including fashion, electronics and other stores. Key statistics * GLA - 33,400 sqm * Vacancy rate as at 31 December 2018 - 0.01 per cent. * Average monthly rental rate 2018 - USD 21.9 /sqm * Average monthly visitors 2018 - 0.8 million * Bank debt at 31 December 2018 - USD Nil * Valuation at 31 December 2018 - USD 49.6 million RayON (Kyiv) The RayON shopping centre, which opened to the public in August 2012, is located in the north east of Kyiv along the left bank of the Dnipro river, with satisfactory transportation links. The shopping centre has a GLA of approximately 23,900 sqm on two levels, with approximately 860 parking spaces. The concept for RayON is a district shopping centre, which focuses on food, clothing and convenience products. The shopping centre is anchored by a Silpo foods supermarket, one of the biggest supermarket chains in Ukraine and a member of the Fozzy group. Electronics supermarket Comfy also operates within the shopping centre. RayON, which has several restaurants and a children's entertainment zone to complement the retail facilities, is located in the middle of the Desnjanski district, one of the most densely populated areas in Kyiv.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 17, 2019 02:04 ET (06:04 GMT)

DJ Arricano Real Estate Plc: Final Results -3-

During 2018, 27 new lease contracts were signed, including fashion and electronics stores. Key statistics * GLA - c. 23,900 sqm * Vacancy rate as at 31 December 2018 - 0.35 per cent. * Average monthly rental rate 2018 - USD 20.1 /sqm * Average monthly visitors 2018 - 0.57 million * Bank debt at 31 December 2018 - USD 15.6 million * Valuation at 31 December 2018 - USD 44.1 million Prospect (Kyiv) SEC Prospect is located directly on the inner ring road of Kyiv on the left bank of the Dnipro river in the Desnianskyi administrative district, with good automobile accessibility and public transport links. The area is recognised as a popular shopping destination, located close to a large open-air market and a bazaar-style shopping centre (SC Darynok). The SEC consists of a two-storey retail and leisure complex with a GLA of approximately 30,666 sq. m. and parking with 1,350 parking spaces. The centre opened at the end of 2014. 2018 saw the successful continuation of free training sessions for shop personnel, building on demand from the previous years. During 2018, 26 new lease contracts were signed. Brands such as ProSport and Eldorado were introduced as tenants, with international brands such as Puma, Lush, Orsay, Parfois, and Love Republic also joining the centre. Key statistics * GLA - c. 30,900 sqmm * Vacancy rate as at 31 December 2018 - 0.7 per cent. * Average monthly rental rate 2018 - USD 16.9 /sqm * Average monthly visitors 2018 - 1.7 million * Bank debt at 31 December 2018 - USD 8.9 million * Valuation at 31 December 2018 - USD 56 million Development Properties Lukianivka (Kyiv) The Lukianivka development property is located on the right bank of Kyiv in the Shevchenkivskyi administrative district. The land plot has a total area of 4.19 hectares. The Group is constructing its flagship complex in the central business district of Kyiv, with a more upmarket vision in terms of concept and tenant mix. The Lukianivka development property allows for the construction of a multi-functional complex, consisting of shopping and leisure, office and residential centres including, inter alia, a hypermarket, shops and shopping galleries, a leisure and entertainment area, a food court restaurants and a service area. The property will also have two underground parking levels and several office and residential buildings, construction of which will continue after completion of the shopping centre. It is expected that the GLA of the shopping and entertainment centre will be over 50,000 sqm. The Group obtained the relevant construction permit in June 2013. Construction is underway with initial financing completed in February 2019 and the project remains on track to complete in 2021. Land plot: 4.19 hectares Title: Leasehold title plus title to several buildings (historical landmarks) on the site Development: Retail, leisure and entertainment centre Gross construction area (GBA): c.71,339 sqm for the shopping centre (plus c.38,480 sqm GBA for parking) Gross leasable area (GLA): c.50,000+ sqm Parking spaces: To include roof parking and underground parking Type: City shopping centre (pocket hypermarket anchored) with office and residential spaces Actual construction start date: Q4 2013 Forecast opening date: 2021 Rozumovska (Odesa) The Black Sea port of Odesa is Ukraine's fourth largest city, with over one million inhabitants, and is a popular leisure destination. The Rozumovska development property is located partly on the façade of Rozumovska Street close to its intersection with Balkovska Street, in the Malynovskyi administrative district of Odesa, in close proximity to public transportation links. Rozumovska Street connects directly to the highway to Kyiv. The Group has signed a lease agreement for the land plot with a total area of 4.5 hectares. The Rozumovska development property is expected to be a three-storey shopping and entertainment centre with a sufficient number of parking spaces to accommodate customer demand. The target GLA is approximately 38,000 sqm, including a hypermarket, shops and shopping galleries, a leisure and entertainment area, a food court restaurants and a service area. The preliminary design concept of the project has been completed and the developer is currently applying for the relevant consents and permits, given current market conditions. Land plot: 4.5 hectares Location: Odesa Title: Leasehold Development: Retail, leisure and entertainment centre Gross construction area (GBA): To be defined Gross leasable area (GLA): 38,000 sqm (expected) Parking spaces: 1,400 Type: Regional mall (hypermarket anchored) Expected construction start date: to be defined Forecast opening date: to be defined Petrivka (Kyiv) The Petrivka development property is located on the right bank of the Dnipro river in Kyiv, in the Obolonskyi administrative district. The site on leasehold has an area of 5.4 ha. The Group is currently considering the best use of the site, which could include both creative, leisure, edutainment, IT cluster office, residential and retail use. Finance Report The Group's revenue mainly consists of rental income from the portfolio of the completed properties. During the year ended 31 December 2018 the Company's rental income amounted to USD25.6 million (2017: USD22.1million). The total fair valuation of the Company's portfolio increased by 17% to USD258.5 million as at 31 December 2018 (2017: USD221.3 million). The main reasons for the increase of fair value of the Group's portfolio were successful rotations of lessees, increase in rental rates and close control of costs. Operating expenses during the period were USD 7.4 million, compared to USD7.1 million in the previous year. As a result of the above, profit from operating activities was USD63.2 million (2017: USD 65.4 million) reflecting a smaller increase in revaluation gains compared to the prior year. Finance expenses in 2018 reduced significantly to USD17.5 million (2017 USD32.5 million), while finance income increased to USD0.9 million (2017 USD0.7 million). The Company's net profit for the year ended 31 December 2018 was USD38.1 million (2017: USD25.8 million). Net Asset Value as at 31 December 2018 was USD94.0 million (2017: USD52.2 million), resulting in an Adjusted Net Asset Value per Share, up 78%, of USD 0.91 (2017: USD 0.51). Total assets, as at 31 December 2018, amounted to USD268.2 million (2017: USD230.9 million), an increase of 16 % from the previous year. This mainly related the increase in investment property value. Cash balances as at 31 December 2018, including cash equivalents and current deposits, amounted to USD4.22 million (2017: USD2.61 million). As at 31 December 2018, the Group had USD 96.5 million (2017: USD 98.7 million) of outstanding borrowings Consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2018 Note 31 December 31 December 2018 2017 * (in thousands of USD) Assets Non-current assets Investment property 4 258,537 221,265 Long-term VAT receivable 568 1,016 Property and equipment 121 146 Intangible assets 101 42 Total non-current assets 259,327 222,469 Current assets Trade and other receivables 6 1,640 2,364 Loans receivable 5 300 296 Prepayments made and other assets 781 427 VAT receivable 225 1,011 Assets classified as held for sale 7 1,562 1,541 Income tax receivable 178 228 Cash and cash equivalents 8 4,224 2,609 Total current assets 8,910 8,476 Total assets 268,237 230,945 Note 31 December 31 December 2018 2017 * (in thousands of USD) Equity and Liabilities Equity 9 Share capital 67 67 Share premium 183,727 183,727 Non-reciprocal shareholders 59,713 59,713 contribution

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 17, 2019 02:04 ET (06:04 GMT)

Retained earnings 38,937 834 Other reserves (61,983) (61,983) Foreign currency translation (126,429) (130,176) differences Total equity 94,032 52,182 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 11 44,501 58,765 Advances received 14 - 125 Finance lease liability 12 7,271 7,037 Long-term trade and other payables 13 17,572 9,885 Other long-term liabilities 15 20,046 20,091 Deferred tax liability 20 6,917 5,091 Total non-current liabilities 96,307 100,994 Current liabilities Short-term borrowings 11 52,006 39,891 Trade and other payables 13 10,588 25,258 Taxes payable 1,476 1,429 Advances received 14 5,605 4,922 Current portion of finance lease 12 6 2 liability Other liabilities 15 8,217 6,267 Total current liabilities 77,898 77,769 Total liabilities 174,205 178,763 Total equity and liabilities 268,237 230,945 Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the year ended 31 December 2018 Note 2018 2017 * (in thousands of USD, except for earnings per share) Revenue 16 31,520 27,549 Other income 510 368 Gain on revaluation of investment 4(a) 42,249 47,873 property Goods, raw materials and services 17 (1,061) (977) used Operating expenses 18 (7,416) (7,146) Salary costs (2,178) (1,790) Salary related charges (359) (294) Depreciation and amortisation (89) (130) Profit from operating activities 63,176 65,453 Finance income 19 951 668 Finance costs 19 (17,546) (32,545) Profit before income tax 46,581 33,576 Income tax expense 20 (8,478) (7,769) Net profit for the year 38,103 25,807 Items that will be reclassified to profit or loss: Foreign exchange gains/ (losses) on 8,798 (4,407) monetary items that form part of net investment in the foreign operation, net of tax effect Foreign currency translation (5,051) 6,602 differences Total items that will be 3,747 2,195 reclassified to profit or loss Other comprehensive income 3,747 2,195 Total comprehensive income for the 41,850 28,002 year Weighted average number of shares 10 103,270,637 103,270,637 (in shares) Basic and diluted earnings per 10 0.36896 0.24990 share, USD Consolidated statement of cash flows for the year ended 31 December 2018 Note 2018 2017 * (in thousands of USD) Cash flows from operating activities Profit before income tax 46,581 33,576 Adjustments for: Finance income 19 (951) (668) Finance costs, excluding foreign exchange 19 13,728 32,090 loss Gain on revaluation of investment 4(a) (42,249) (47,873) property Depreciation and amortisation 89 130 Unrealised foreign exchange loss 3,818 455 Other income - (368) Fee for restructuring of accounts payable 18 1,128 - Write-off of VAT receivable 732 - Allowance for bad debts 18 - 425 Operating cash flows before changes in 22,876 17,767 working capital Change in trade and other receivables 768 (1,304) Change in prepayments made and other (354) 46 assets Change in VAT receivable 550 196 Change in income tax receivable and taxes 28 370 payable Change in trade and other payables (1,208) 1,027 Change in advances received 499 348 Change in other liabilities (44) (179) Income tax paid (930) (1,486) Interest paid (4,890) (5,226) Cash flows from operating activities 17,295 11,559 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of investment property and (8,708) (6,622) settlements of payables due to constructors Acquisition of property and equipment (122) (70) Interest received 215 240 Cash flows used in investing activities (8,615) (6,452) Note 2018 2017 * (in thousands of USD) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 11 16,200 - Repayment of borrowings 11 (22,396) (6,777) Finance lease payments 11 (895) (659) Cash flows used in financing activities (7,091) (7,436) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash 1,589 (2,329) equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January 2,609 4,953 Effect of movements in exchange rates on 26 (15) cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at 31 December 8 4,224 2,609 Non-cash movements During the year ended 31 December 2018, an acquisition of a land plot held on leasehold of USD 142 thousand occurred through a finance lease (2017: USD 396 thousand). Consolidated statement of changes in equity as at and for the year ended 31 December 2018 Attributable to equity holders of the parent Share Share Non-reciprocal Retained Other Foreign Total capit premi shareholders earnings reser currenc al um contribution (Accumul ves y ated transla deficit) tion differe nces (in thousand s of USD) Balances 67 183,7 59,713 (24,973) (61,9 (132,37 24,18 at 1 27 83) 1) 0 January 2017 Total comprehe nsive income/( loss) for the year Net - - - 25,807 - - 25,80 profit 7 for the year Foreign - - - - - (4,407) (4,40 exchange 7) losses on monetary items that form part of net investme nt in the foreign operatio n, net of tax effect Foreign - - - - - 6,602 6,602 currency translat ion differen ces Total - - - - - 2,195 2,195 other comprehe nsive income for the year Total - - - 25,807 - 2,195 28,00 comprehe 2 nsive income for the year Balances 67 183,7 59,713 834 (61,9 (130,17 52,18 at 31 27 83) 6) 2 December 2017 Attributable to equity holders of the parent Share Share Non-reciprocal Retained Other Foreign Total capit premi shareholders earnings reser currenc al um contribution ves y transla tion differe nces (in thousand s of USD) Balances 67 183,7 59,713 834 (61,9 (130,17 52,18 at 1 27 83) 6) 2 January 2018 * Total comprehe nsive income/( loss) for the year Net - - - 38,103 - - 38,10 profit 3 for the year Foreign - - - - - 8,798 8,798 exchange gains on monetary items that form part of net investme nt in the foreign operatio n, net of tax effect Foreign - - - - - (5,051) (5,05 currency 1) translat ion differen ces Total - - - - - 3,747 3,747 other comprehe nsive income for the year Total - - - 38,103 - 3,747 41,85 comprehe 0 nsive income for the year Balances 67 183,7 59,713 38,937 (61,9 (126,42 94,03 at 31 27 83) 9) 2 December 2018 Notes to the consolidated financial statements 1 Background ************ (a) Organisation and operations Arricano Real Estate PLC (Arricano, the Company or the Parent Company) is a public company that was incorporated in Cyprus and is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange. The Parent Company's registered address is office 1002, 10th floor, Nicolaou Pentadromos Centre, Thessalonikis Street, 3025 Limassol, Cyprus. Arricano and its subsidiaries are referred to

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 17, 2019 02:04 ET (06:04 GMT)