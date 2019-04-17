Trulieve Cannabis Corp: Florida's Leading Medical Pot CompanyTrulieve Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:TCNNF, CNSX:TRUL) is one of the brightest marijuana companies in an already overcrowded market. It's the top revenue-producing cannabis stock, it reported record fourth-quarter results, and it is actually profitable (a rarity in the cannabis field).And the future just got brighter for Trulieve. It's the leading medical cannabis company in Florida, the state that just greenlighted the smoking of medical marijuana. Prior to this, medical marijuana could only be consumed in pill, oil, edible, and vape form.Acquisitions in California and Massachusetts are also.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...