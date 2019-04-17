Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: Industrial Metallurgical Holding / Key word(s): Annual Results IMH ANNOUNCES IFRS CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 2018 (news with additional features) 2019-04-17 / 14:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *IMH ANNOUNCES IFRS CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 2018* _17 April 2019_ *Industrial Metallurgical Holding (IMH), one the largest global suppliers of merchant pig iron and the biggest Russian merchant coke producer, announces IFRS financial results for 2018.* *IMH key financial indicators:* +------------------------------+--------+--------+-------------+ | *RUB mln* | *2018* | *2017* |* Change, % *| +------------------------------+--------+--------+-------------+ |*Revenue* |*89,643*|*85,360*| *5* | +------------------------------+--------+--------+-------------+ |COGS |(64,406)|(57,375)| 12 | +------------------------------+--------+--------+-------------+ |*Gross profit* |*25,237*|*27,985*| *(10)* | +------------------------------+--------+--------+-------------+ |*Operating profit* |*13,902*|*13,553*| *3* | +------------------------------+--------+--------+-------------+ |*Operating profit margin, %* | *16* | *16* | *-* | +------------------------------+--------+--------+-------------+ |*EBITDA* |*16,964*|*17,068*| *(1)* | +------------------------------+--------+--------+-------------+ |EBITDA margin, % | 19 | 20 | - | +------------------------------+--------+--------+-------------+ |*Adjusted EBITDA[1]* |*19,311*|*19,316*| *-* | +------------------------------+--------+--------+-------------+ |Adjusted | | | | |EBITDA margin, % | 22 | 23 | - | +------------------------------+--------+--------+-------------+ |*Net income* |*1,296* |*7,599* | *(83)* | +------------------------------+--------+--------+-------------+ |*Net cash from operating | | | | |activities * |*16,568*|*12,501*| *33* | +------------------------------+--------+--------+-------------+ |*Total debt* |*73,228*|*59,015*| *24* | +------------------------------+--------+--------+-------------+ |Cash and cash equivalents | 11,522 | 8,978 | 28 | +------------------------------+--------+--------+-------------+ |*Net debt* |*61,706*|*50,037*| *23* | +------------------------------+--------+--------+-------------+ *Financial results* ? In 2018, IMH delivered another record in consolidated revenue, which exceeded RUB 89 bln (up 5% y-o-y). The main drivers behind the growth were an increase in production and sales of pig iron, higher pig iron prices and a favourable exchange rate which gave boost to export revenues ? The cost of goods sold went up 12% y-o-y to RUB 64.4 bln, while the cost of raw materials was marginally up by 4%. The largest relative growth was seen in payroll and related taxes, which grew 13%. This is mainly due to an increase in wages across all IMH companies in late 2017 as part of the sustainable development programme. In addition, the Company recognised expenses on the delivery to destination after the transfer of title to the customer as production costs (previously recognised as cost of sales), in accordance with IFRS 15. ? Gross profit went down 10%, mainly due to changes in accounting of transportation expenses included in the contract price. ? Operating profit went up 3% y-o-y as revenue growth offset higher costs. Operating profit margin remained unchanged at 16%. ? Adjusted EBITDA stood at RUB 19.3 bln - virtually flat y-o-y. ? IMH net income in 2018 went down 83% to RUB 1.3 bln on the back of higher finance expenses (up 117%) driven by exchange losses of RUB 7.3 bln. The Company's finance expenses mainly relate to servicing foreign currency loans the bulk of which are attributable to the USD-denominated Eurobond loan. *Key segments operational and financial results* +--------------------------+--------+--------+------------+ |*Production, '000 tonnes* |* 2018 *|* 2017 *|* Change, %*| +--------------------------+--------+--------+------------+ |Coal | 2,632| 2,830| (7)| +--------------------------+--------+--------+------------+ |Coal concentrate | 2,476| 2,468| -| +--------------------------+--------+--------+------------+ |Coke (6% moisture content)| 2,534| 2,700| (6)| +--------------------------+--------+--------+------------+ |Iron ore | 4,980| 5,100| (2)| +--------------------------+--------+--------+------------+ |Iron ore concentrate | 2,207| 2,250| (2)| +--------------------------+--------+--------+------------+ |Pig iron | 2,343| 2,276| +3| +--------------------------+--------+--------+------------+ *Coal segment* +----------------+-------+--------+------------+ |*RUB mln* |*2018 *|* 2017 *|*Change, % *| +----------------+-------+--------+------------+ |Segment revenue | 11,408| 16,307| (30)| +----------------+-------+--------+------------+ |EBITDA | 3,501| 7,758| (55)| +----------------+-------+--------+------------+ |EBITDA margin, %| 31| 48| -| +----------------+-------+--------+------------+ ? In 2018, the Coal segment revenue went down 30% due to Butovskaya mine switching from sales of concentrate to direct sales of coal, and a decline in production caused by the programme to reduce ash content of coal. ? As a result of that the Coal Division also had a decrease in consolidated EBITDA and EBITDA margin amid lower revenues. *Coke segment* +----------------+-------+--------+-------------+ |*RUB mln* |*2018 *|* 2017 *|* Change, % *| +----------------+-------+--------+-------------+ |Segment revenue | 41,103| 45,149| (9)| +----------------+-------+--------+-------------+ |EBITDA | 4,657| 7,122| (35)| +----------------+-------+--------+-------------+ |EBITDA margin, %| 11| 16| -| +----------------+-------+--------+-------------+ ? The Coke segment revenue decreased by 9% y-o-y on the back of lower merchant coke production and a price adjustment in mid-2018. Merchant coke shipping had the largest decline in Q2 2018, when the facility was piloting new logistics for third party supplies. ? EBITDA decreased 35%, with EBITDA margin down 11% y-o-y as a result of lower sales volumes and persistently high prices for third-party feedstock. *Ore & Pig Iron segment* +----------------+-------+-------+------------+ |*RUB mln* |*2018 *|*2017 *|* Change, %*| +----------------+-------+-------+------------+ |Segment revenue | 59,860| 48,609| 23| +----------------+-------+-------+------------+ |EBITDA | 8,410| 2,171| 287| +----------------+-------+-------+------------+ |EBITDA margin, %| 14| 4| _-| +----------------+-------+-------+------------+ ? In 2018, Ore & Pig Iron segment revenue increased by 23% y-o-y to nearly RUB 59.9 bln. The growth was mainly driven by higher global prices for pig iron and record-high production and sales of finished goods coupled with favourable FX rates. ? Segment EBITDA soured by 287% to a record high above RUB 8.4 bln, with EBITDA margin also showing a major increase. Strong earnings were supported by a significant growth of revenue and effects of increased productivity and resource savings at Tulachermet (lower coke consumption and other operating expenses). *Debt portfolio management* February Koks signed an agreement with VTB to open a long-term credit facility for RUB 10 bln. Tulachermet entered into an agreement with VTB to open a long-term credit facility for RUB 15 bln. August Koks placed RUB 5 bln worth of BO-05 bonds with a coupon at 9.20% p.a. The placement was organised by Alfa-Bank and Sberbank CIB. September Koks repurchased Eurobonds maturing in 2022 for USD 68,071,000, redeeming a portion worth USD 25,690,000. November Koks secured a RUB 5.2 bln long-term credit facility from Sberbank until 2024 to refinance the existing foreign currency investment loans for the construction of Butovskaya and Tikhova mines. This helped reduce risks related to revaluation of foreign currency debt. December The Company spent RUB 4,654,042,000 (USD 69,347,288) to fully redeem its KOKS2018 bonds placed in 2015 at 10.75% p.a. *Events in the reporting period* ? POLEMA was the first in Russia to launch a high-tech customised production of spherical powders for 3D printing and coating. Their quality is fully on par with the leading international competitors. Project investments exceeded RUB 450 mln. ? For the first time in its history, Koks independently designed and manufactured a new wagon dumper, saving around RUB 53 mln in investments. ? IMH co-organised the National Steelmaker Congress, one of the largest events in the Russian metals industry. The congress in Tula welcomed more than 340 metals and machine building professionals from Russia and other countries. ? IMH facilities topped the Interfax-ERA rating: Koks - No. 1 among coke chemical companies (119th in hot working of nonmetals), KMAruda - No. 1 among iron ore producers (3rd among mining companies), Butovskaya mine - No. 1 among coal producers (44th in rolling, electrolysis, chemical and wet processes). Butovskaya mine delivered the strongest growth of environmental efficiency indicators in the Kemerovo Region. ? RAEX (Expert RA) assigned IMH a ruBBB+ credit rating with a stable

