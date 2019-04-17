Marijuana Stock ResiliencyOne thing I've noticed in 2019 is that marijuana stocks have been-so far, at least-extremely resilient. Whereas in 2018 they were prone to rapid shifts in fortune, that volatility seems to have been replaced by steady and sustained gains.While this could just be an outlier (and corrections are going to happen eventually, as they do in all industries), this may be the dawn of a new day in the marijuana industry.You see, the maturation process has been accelerated for pot stocks in 2019. Whereas before they traded largely on potential, we now have the first major revenue stream for these companies begin to flow via Canadian pot.

