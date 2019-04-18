Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Arricano Real Estate Plc: Correction: Update on the listing 18-Apr-2019 / 13:06 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *CORRECTION: UPDATE ON THE LISTING* The *'Update on the listing'* announcement released on *18 April 2019* at *12:00* under EQS News ID 801723 was released in error and should be disregarded as it relates to a different company. This announcement contains inside information within the meaning of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) (No 596/2014). 18 April 2019 BCRE - Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V. ("BCRE" or the "Company") Admission to the Emerging Companies Market ("ECM") of the Cyprus Stock Exchange ("CSE") and de-listing from the London Stock Exchange The Company is pleased to announce that the Cyprus Stock Exchange announced, pursuant to Article 58(1) of the CSE Law, the listing of the Shares of BCRE on the CSE Emerging Companies Market for issuers whose Registry is not kept by the CSE Central Depository Registry. Name of Number of Nominal ISIN Code Greek / company English Listed Value securities /Listing Trading Code Price BCRE-Brack 159,596,89 EUR0.01 NL0010763611 ?S??/BCRE Capital 9 /EUR1.00 Real Estate Investment N.V. The Company's shares have been listed and traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") since 28 May 2014. The Company made all necessary arrangements for its delisting from the LSE. The last day of trading on the LSE was Wednesday, 17 April 2019 and the listing on the CSE Emerging Companies Market will be effected today, Thursday, 18 April 2019. The above securities will be traded in Euro (EUR) and the Cyprus Stock Exchange will not undertake to keep the registry of the Company at the CSE Central Depository / Registry. Its registry will be kept at CREST and EGR Broking Limited (email: info@egrbroking.com / tel.: 004402036979499) will act as its Clearing Agent. ENQUIRIES: BCRE - Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V. Nansia Koutsou, Co-Chief Executive Officer Shai Shamir, Co-Chief Executive Officer Yiannis Peslikas, Chief Financial Officer +31 20 514 1004 EGR Broking Limited Jonathan Hall Louisa Klouda +44 203 697 9495 Novella Communications Tim Robertson Toby Andrews +44 203 151 7008 About BCRE BCRE is an international real estate development and investment group, headquartered in the Netherlands. Through its subsidiary and associated undertakings, the Company is interested in, develops and operates an international portfolio of real estate assets in the markets it operates. The Company has established local management team platforms with significant local market expertise. At present, the Company's main offices and teams are in New York, Moscow, Amsterdam and Limassol. ISIN: CY0102941610 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: ARO LEI Code: 213800F8AMPULEKXFX22 Sequence No.: 8258 EQS News ID: 801791 End of Announcement EQS News Service

