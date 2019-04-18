Technoprobe to Acquire Microfabrica

-Combined know-how will fuel greater technological breakthroughs -

-Customers to benefit from accelerated pace of innovation -

CERNUSCO LOMBARDONE, Italy, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Technoprobe, a global leader in the microelectronics/semiconductor test industry, has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Microfabrica Inc., the leader in high-volume production, microscale Additive Manufacturing. This acquisition is part of Technoprobe's $100M USD 2019-2020 self-funded technological investment plan. Post-acquisition, Microfabrica will continue to operate independently out of its headquarters in Van Nuys, California.

"This acquisition marks a strategic step in our growth plans," said Technoprobe CEO Stefano Felici. "As technological leaders in our fields, joining forces will accelerate both organizations' development efforts, so we can launch a variety of breakthrough products aimed at the SOC and memory market segments. Our plan to further invest in Microfabrica will help the company expand its capabilities and achieve its global market potential."

Microfabrica CEO Eric C. Miller added, "We are very excited to join the Technoprobe family. The acquisition will not only provide a strong foundation for Microfabrica and our employees but will enable us to expand our process and materials capabilities and services, benefiting the entire industry. We look forward to engaging new customers as well as continuing to serve our current base as we have done in the past: satisfying all contracts, NDAs and production commitments."

About Technoprobe

Technoprobe is an award-winning leader in the microelectronics industry that specializes in the design and manufacture of advanced semiconductor test equipment. It was ranked the industry's fastest-growing major supplier in 2017 and No. 1 in customer satisfaction in 2018 by VLSIresearch. The privately held company has offices in Europe, Asia and the United States. For more information, please visit www.technoprobe.com.

About Microfabrica

Microfabrica is the leader in high-volume production, microscale additive manufacturing. By integrating the flexibility of 3D printing with the precision of advanced semiconductor manufacturing processes, the company designs and builds robust microscale solutions that enable new levels of product innovation. Global market leaders in the semiconductor test, aerospace and medical device industries rely on Microfabrica's unique technology to deliver breakthrough products, reduce their time to market, and gain a dramatic competitive edge. For more information, please visit www.microfabrica.com.