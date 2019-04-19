MariMed Inc: Evolving Cannabis Giant Set to Get BiggerGeneral wisdom is that "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." MariMed Inc (OTCMKTS:MRMD) started out as a professional management services company for marijuana start-up companies. The company was successful at that and decided to diversify by acquiring its customers.MariMed has also made a number of strategic investments that it believes will strengthen its competitive position and long-term profitability. The company just reported strong fourth-quarter and year-end results as well as an encouraging outlook.MariMed is one of the largest U.S.-based marijuana companies by market cap, but it still.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...