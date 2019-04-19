Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on convening the AGM, on certain resolutions passed by the issuer's Board of Directors and on the record date to participate in the AGM 19-Apr-2019 / 14:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement[i] on convening the AGM, on certain resolutions passed by the issuer's Board of Directors and on the record date to participate in the AGM The Board of Directors held a meeting on the 19th of April 2019. According to the Charter, the number of the members of the Board of Directors is 9 persons. Eight members of the Board of Directors participated in voting. This meeting is competent to pass resolutions. The resolution is passed by 8 votes. The Board of Directors resolved: To convene and hold on 28 June 2019, at 10:00 a.m., an annual general shareholders' meeting of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC for 2018 in the form of a meeting (joint presence of shareholders to discuss issues on the agenda and adopt resolutions put to vote). Venue: ul.Gubkina, 13, Surgut, Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous Okrug - Yugra, Tyumenskaya Oblast, Russian Federation, 628415. Mailing address to which shareholders may send completed ballot papers: CJSC "Surgutinvestneft", ul.Entuziastov, 52/1, Surgut, Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous Okrug - Yugra, Tyumenskaya Oblast, 628415. Time when the registration of persons who take part in the meeting starts: 08:00 a.m. on the day of the meeting. To approve the following agenda for the annual general shareholders' meeting of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC: 1) Approval of the annual report of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC for 2018. 2) Approval of the annual accounting (financial) statements of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC for 2018. 3) Approval of the distribution of profit (including payment (declaration) of dividends) and loss of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC for 2018, approval of the size, form and procedure for dividend payment on shares of each category, setting the date as of which the persons entitled to dividends are determined. 4) Payment of remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. 5) Payment of remuneration to the members of the Auditing Committee of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. 6) Election of the members to the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. 7) Election of the members to the Auditing Committee of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. 8) Approval of the Auditor of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. To set 03 June 2019 as the date of compiling the list of persons entitled to participate in the annual general shareholders' meeting. Identifying attributes of the issuer's securities in case the agenda of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors includes issues related to exercising the rights vested in the certain issuer's securities Class, category (type) of the securities: ordinary registered non-documentary shares. Issues state registration numbers, state registration date and international securities identification number (ISIN): ordinary shares: 1-01-00155-? dated 24 June 2003, RU0008926258. Rights vested in the issuer's securities in relation to which the date as of which the persons entitled to exercise these rights are determined: participation in the annual general shareholders' meeting of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. To determine that holders of preference shares of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC are not entitled to vote on the issues of the agenda of the annual general shareholders' meeting. To establish that shareholders may review the information (materials) subject to presentation to shareholders while preparing for the annual general shareholders' meeting at: ul.Entuziastov 52/1, Room No. 322, Surgut, Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous Okrug - Yugra, Tyumenskaya Oblast, 628415, starting from 07 June 2019, every working day from 09:00 a.m. till 12:30 p.m. and from 2:00 p.m. till 5:00 p.m. Telephone in Surgut: +7 (3462) 55 09 48. To approve the text of the notice for shareholders about the annual general meeting (addendum) and notify shareholders as provided for by the Company's Charter. To put Director General of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC Vladimir L. Bogdanov in charge of organizational and technical support of the annual general shareholders' meeting". =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [i] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information. ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: NOA TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 8280 EQS News ID: 802101 End of Announcement EQS News Service

