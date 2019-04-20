Ethereum (ETH) went through a rollercoaster ride in the last 15 months. It showed periods of relative strength and relative weakness, but to a larger degree than most other large cryptocurrencies. Right now, it sits at the intersect of two major and structural chart patterns. It trades at a giant breakout level. If our cryptocurrency predictions come true the new crypto bull market will result in a giant breakout of the price of Ethereum. Next to Bitcoin's long term bullish chart we might add Ethereum anytime soon as a bullish crypto chart. As said in our 50 cryptocurrency investing tips ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...