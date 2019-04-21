The price of gold (GOLD) retraced since February. There is another 8 months in 2019 for gold to move in the direction we predicted in our annual gold forecast. The long term gold charts still look very constructive, and top gold stocks may become super bullish when sentiment becomes bullish again. That's the nature of the gold market: when nobody pays attention … And we believe 2019 will be such a year. We still expect a sudden strong move right at a time when nobody is paying attention. The probability of gold and precious metals stocks to qualify as a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...