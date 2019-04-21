VIG: With publication of its 2018 Group Annual Report, the Vienna Insurance Group (VIG) has confirmed the preliminary results announced on 21 March 2019. The Group intends to use its strong capitalisation (solvency ratio of 239%) to achieve further growth. On 11 April 2019, VIG's Supervisory Board approved the Managing Board's proposal to increase the dividend from 90 cents to EUR 1 per share. VIG's key indicators for the 2018 financial year were premium income of EUR 9.7bn (up 3%), profit (before taxes) of EUR 485m (a 10% increase), a combined ratio of 96% (down 0.7 percentage points), a solvency ratio of 239% (a 19 percentage point gain) and a financial result of EUR 1,037m (up 12%). "After beating our forecasts we've raised our targets for 2019 and 2020 ....

