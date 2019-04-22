Vilnius, Lithuania, 2019-04-22 08:00 CEST -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 22.04.2019 Trading TLN, holiday RIG, VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.04.2019 Annual General AMG1L Amber Grid VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.04.2019 Government LTGCB08025A, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities LTGNB08025A Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.04.2019 Annual General LGD1L LITGRID VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.04.2019 Annual General RJR1R Rigas juvelierizstradajumu RIG Meeting rupnica -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.04.2019- Audited annual VIAS VIA SMS group RIG 26.04.2019 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2019 Annual General K2LT K2 LT VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2019 Dividend ZMP1L Žemaitijos pienas VLN ex-date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2019 Government LVGA005023A Valsts Kase / Treasury of RIG securities Latvia auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2019- Audited annual ACL AgroCredit Latvia RIG 30.04.2019 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2019- Audited annual BDB Baltic Dairy Board RIG 30.04.2019 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2019- Audited annual RKB1R Rigas kugu buvetava RIG 30.04.2019 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2019- Audited annual NHCA New Hanza Capital RIG 30.04.2019 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2019- Audited annual ABLV Likvidejama ABLV Bank, AS RIG 30.04.2019 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.04.2019 Dividend LINDA Linda Nektar TLN ex-date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.04.2019 Annual General NTU1L Novaturas VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.04.2019 Dividend ZMP1L Žemaitijos pienas VLN record date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.04.2019 Coupon payment EXPC150020A ExpressCredit RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.04.2019 Interim TEL1L Telia Lietuva VLN report, 3 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.04.2019 Interim EFT1T EfTEN Real Estate Fund III TLN report, 3 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.04.2019 Coupon payment EXPC140021FA ExpressCredit RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2019 Annual General TEL1L Telia Lietuva VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2019 Annual General PZV1L Pieno žvaigždes VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2019 Annual General GRG1L Grigeo VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2019 Dividend LINDA Linda Nektar TLN record date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2019 Annual General VLP1L Vilkyškiu pienine VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2019 Annual General RAR1R Rigas autoelektroaparatu RIG Meeting rupnica -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2019 Dividend LNR1L Lietuvos energijos gamyba VLN ex-date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2019 Annual General KNR1L Kauno energija VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2019 Annual General KA1R Kurzemes atslega 1 RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2019 Coupon payment LTGB011027A Lietuvos Respublikos VLN date Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2019 Interim TVEAT Tallinna Vesi TLN report, 3 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2019 Interim APG1L Apranga VLN report, 3 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2019 Annual General VEF1R VEF RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2019 Annual General SCM1R Siguldas ciltslietu un RIG Meeting maksligas apseklošanas stacija -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2019- Audited annual RER1R Rigas elektromašinbuves RIG 30.04.2019 report rupnica -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2019 Annual General KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2019 Nominal value BDBB180024A Baltic Dairy Board RIG change -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic 