Marijuana News TodayThe marijuana news today has us looking at the long-term effects of a major cross-border pot deal, including how it could help push legalization.The deal in question, of course, is the acquisition of Acreage Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACRGF, CNSX:ACRG.U) by Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC).Announced late last week, the move will see CGC stock gain the option to purchase Acreage for $3.4 billion, with a mandate to exercise that right when cannabis production and sale becomes federally legal in the United States. (Source: ".

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...