Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2019) - YDX Innovation Corp (TSXV: YDX) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: APY) ("YDX" or the "Company") is pleased to give a corporate update with highlights from March and the first half of April.

Highlights:

Arkave VR Updates:

Arkave VR signs partnership agreement with Synthesis VR.

This week the Company signed a collaboration agreement with Synthesis VR to bring dozens of popular Virtual Reality Games distributed by the Company to every Arkave VR Arena.

Extending the library of games is one of the company's highest priorities and the main request from Arkave owners and sales prospects. The partnership with Synthesis VR will allow access to a great number of popular games, such as Beat Saber and Space Junkies by Ubisoft. This will allow operators to run the exclusive free roam games of Arkave VR as well as Synthesis VR library content.

Synthesis VR is one of the leaders in Location Based VR Entertainment. According to the company, there are currently 120 arcades using Synthesis VR. Their VR management system and VR Game licensing will be integrated to the Arkave VR platform, allowing Arkave VR to run dozens of games licensed by the platform and benefit from the other features such as arcade automation and booking platform.

The partnership also extends to business development through arena sales to existing Synthesis VR clients.

"We are very excited about our partnership with an esteemed corporation like YDX. The synergy between our companies allows us to create solutions for location based entertainment in VR, an industry still very much in its infancy, and we truly believe this partnership can help pave the way for the future and create a path for others to follow." - A Shabeer Sinnalebbe, CEO - Synthesis VR

About Synthesis VR:

Synthesis VR is a premium location management and content licensing platform. Synthesis VR separates itself from other existing platforms with unparalleled features, customer service and support. The top cutting-edge features introduced by Synthesis VR are headset agnostics, automated chaperone management/support for various experiences, and a centralized control platform to automate most functions.

More about the Synthesis VR: www.synthesisvr.com

Arkave VR signs with oasisVRX to open in New Jersey.

In March, the Company continued to expand the number of Arkave VR arenas and announced the fourth unit in the United States. The newest arena is being installed at the OasisVRX premier VR center, inside Bell Works, in Holmdel, New Jersey.

The Company is expanding its investment in marketing and sales for the Arkave VR division to accelerate business development.

YDreams Global Update:

YDreams project about Cancer Awareness receives honorable mention by Fast Company

YDreams Global and Barretos Cancer Hospital have been recognized as one of Fast Company's world changing ideas for 2019, receiving an honorable mention in the creativity category.

The winners of Fast Company's 2019 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced earlier in April, honoring businesses, policies, projects, and concepts that offer innovative solutions to the issues facing humanity.

About Mission Genesis:

Cancer is responsible for 4 million deaths a year all over the world. About 30% to 50% of the cases can be prevented by early detection of risk factors. The Genesis Mission was created to raise awareness around the importance of prevention and self-care in other to reduce incidence and casualties from the disease.

The Genesis Mission is a journey of knowledge.

Ydreams created an immersive gamified experience that approaches a complex subject in a very unusual way, turning young students into protagonists of an imaginary and adventurous scientific investigation to save lives.

Funded by the Public Ministry of the City of Campinas, the project was conceived inside the Barreto's Hospital, an institution regarded for its efforts to combat cancer by raising awareness and prevention.

Doctors and directors shared the same belief that the best way to act is by reaching out to young people, whose minds and hearts are open and engaged by nature.

In face of this predicament, The Barreto's Cancer Hospital developed the" Mission Genesis" in partnership with YDreams Global.

The project was developed in over a year with the collaboration of a scientific and medical board, education professionals, engineers, editors, designers and gamers amongst others in an interdisciplinary team of more than 50 professionals.

Students from different social background and regions participated on developing the concept. Design thinking was used to orchestrate co-creation work sessions, consequently the language used, and some of the best ideas, were presented by the project's target public themselves.

The Mission started in August 2017 and has travelled to 10 cities so far. It's visited 20 schools, receiving 6.469 students and reached more than 25.800 people indirectly.

About the World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social benefit, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With a goal of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

OTHER UPDATES:

GAME ON FESTIVAL SET TO START IN TORONTO

Toronto has been chosen to host the first edition of GAME ON and the company is currently negotiating with venues/partners about hosting potential.

The Company has received positive feedback about the concept from several brands, eSports companies and venues in relation to the event and will continue to pursue the development of the new initiative.

NEW FINANCING ANNOUNCED

The Company would like to use this opportunity to show appreciation for the interest in the recently announced Private Placement and would like to assure shareholders that the new financing is crucial for facilitating exponential growth.

"YDX Innovation is competing against VR companies with far more resources and has kept ahead so far. It is important to keep pushing the boundaries of innovation to deliver the next generation of free roaming VR. The new game we are creating with Disney and our game, The Last Squad, are bringing a new level of game play. These are early days for location-based VR and we are clearly at the forefront of this exciting industry. We share the sense of urgency to increase sales and a big part of the financing will be dedicated to that end," stated Daniel Japiassu - CEO of YDX Innovation.

The company is in the process of completing their 2018 audit and will release the summary once it is available.

About YDX Innovation

YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV: YDX) (www.ydxinnovation.com ) is a technology company that develops products and services and is an expert in immersive technologies like Augmented and Virtual Reality, eSports events and Interactive Exhibitions.

Currently three divisions are part of the YDX Group:

Arkave VR Arena - www.arkavevr.com - a gaming platform that brings the most immersive Virtual Reality experience to Location Based venues with a highly scalable business model.

Arkave VR has a flagship store in Brazil, two Arenas in the United States, a flagship store being built in Canada and is being sold through a network of distributors that will focus on the thousands of Family Entertainment Centre's throughout North America, in constant search for innovative attractions.

YDreams Global - www.ydreamsglobal.com - have developed over 1,300 interactive experiences for clients all over the world such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

Game On Festival - www.gameonfestival.com - is a new event under development by the Company that combines eSports Tournaments with a large Interactive Exhibition about the videogame industry and its history.

More Information:

Jim Nelson

Director

(604) 646-6910

contact@ydxinnovation.com | www.ydxinnovation.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal

