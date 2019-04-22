Streamline Health Solutions, Inc.: Streamline Health(R) Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Performance

Fourth Quarter 2018: Revenues $5.5 Million; Net Loss ($3.1 Million); Adjusted EBITDA $1.1 Million

Fiscal Year 2018: Revenues $22.4 Million; Net Loss ($5.9 Million); Adjusted EBITDA $2.9 Million; Cash from Operations $1.4 Million

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2019 / Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), provider of integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics supporting revenue cycle optimization for healthcare enterprises, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018, which ended January 31, 2019.

Revenues for the three-month period ended January 31, 2019 were approximately $5.5 million, up slightly from revenues for the quarter ended October 31, 2018, but down approximately 10% from fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. Recurring revenue comprised 88% of total revenue in the quarter ended January 31, 2019. Revenues for fiscal year 2018 were $22.4 million, down approximately 8% from $24.3 million the previous fiscal year. Recurring revenues for the year constituted 80% of overall revenue.

Net loss for the fourth quarter was approximately ($3.1 million) as compared to net income of $38,000 in the same period a year ago. Excluding the impairment charge of ($3.7 million) described below and the adjustment to costs associated with the New York facility sublease of $0.3 million, net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 would have been $251,000, which would have been higher than the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. Net loss for the fiscal year 2018 was approximately ($5.9 million) as compared to a net loss of approximately ($3.1 million) in fiscal year 2017. Net loss for fiscal 2018 would have been ($1.2 million) before the impairment charge of ($3.7 million) and exit costs of ($1.0 million).

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2018 was approximately $1.1 million, down from approximately $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2018 totaled $2.9 million, up approximately 4% from the previous fiscal year.

"Looking at this fiscal year and next, we are excited about our growth prospects for a number of reasons," stated David Sides, President and Chief Executive Officer, Streamline Health. "First we doubled our bookings in 2018 over 2017 which we believe is partially a result of focusing our company's resources on solutions and services in the mid-revenue cycle portion of our industry. This segment of the market is projected to double in size from approximately $3 billion last year to $6 billion by 2026. Second, we have transitioned from investing in the development of new technologies, like eValuator, to investing in the sales of those new solutions, which is the logical next phase in any normal business cycle. Third, we have a new Chief Revenue Officer who has generated positive growth at his previous places of employment and a new Chairman of the Board with a very successful track record in our industry. On growth, we believe the effect of attrition in our legacy solutions will be less impactful in the years ahead due to our initiative to create multi-year contracts as we grow revenue around it.

In addition, our cost containment processes have delivered significant improvement in our Adjusted EBITDA which we plan to use to fuel revenue growth."

"Looking back at our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 performance, we met or exceeded our objectives in some areas and fell short in others. We were pleased at the growth of our backlog, and year-over-year growth in bookings as we view these measures as a leading indicator of the foundation for growth that is expected in fiscal 2019. During the fourth quarter we addressed the need to write off all of the assets of our Clinical Analytics solution which the Company acquired in fiscal 2013 as a move into the healthcare research arena, which resulted in an impairment charge of $3.7 milion. The determination to write off these assets is also a reflection of our efforts to focus solely on the middle of the revenue cycle."

Highlights for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2019 included:

Revenue for the fourth quarter 2018 was $5.5 million;

Net loss for the fourth quarter 2018 was $(3.1 million);

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2018 was $1.1 million;

Bookings for the fourth quarter 2018 were $1.1 million;

Bookings for fiscal year 2018 were up to $8.2 million from $4.7 million in fiscal year 2017;

Total Backlog for fiscal year 2018 was approximately $28.0 million.

Conference Call

The Company will conduct a conference call to review the results and provide Fiscal Year 2019 guidance on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 9:00 AM ET. Interested parties can access the call by joining the live webcast: click here to register. You can also join by phone by dialing 877-269-7756.

A replay of the conference call will be available from Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 12:00 PM ET to Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 12:00 PM ET by dialing 888-203-1112 and entering passcode 13689419. An online replay of the presentation will also be available for six months following the presentation in the Investor Relations section of the Streamline Health website, www.streamlinehealth.net.

*Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Streamline Health reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Streamline Health's management also evaluates and makes operating decisions using various other measures. One such measure is adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Streamline Health's management believes that this measure provides useful supplemental information regarding the performance of Streamline Health's business operations.

Streamline Health defines "adjusted EBITDA" as net earnings (loss) plus interest expense, tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense of tangible and intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, significant non-recurring operating expenses, and transactional related expenses including: gains and losses on debt and equity conversions, associate severances and related restructuring expenses, associate inducements, and professional and advisory fees. A table illustrating this measure is included in this press release.

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is a healthcare industry leader in capturing, aggregating, and translating enterprise data into knowledge - actionable insights that support revenue cycle optimization for healthcare enterprises. We deliver integrated solutions and analytics that enable providers to drive reimbursement in a value-based world. We share a common calling and commitment to advance the quality of life and the quality of healthcare - for society, our clients, the communities they serve, and the individual patient. For more information, please visit our website at www.streamlinehealth.net.

Safe Harbor statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements made by Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements included herein. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's growth prospects, estimates of backlog, industry trends and market growth, results of investments in sales and marketing, adjusted EBITDA, success of future products and related expectations and assumptions. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the timing of contract negotiations and execution of contracts and the related timing of the revenue recognition related thereto, the potential cancellation of existing contracts or clients not completing projects included in the backlog, the impact of competitive solutions and pricing, solution demand and market acceptance, new solution development and enhancement of current solutions, key strategic alliances with vendors and channel partners that resell the Company's solutions, the ability of the Company to control costs, the effects of cost-containment measures implemented by the Company, availability of solutions from third party vendors, the healthcare regulatory environment, potential changes in legislation, regulation and government funding affecting the healthcare industry, healthcare information systems budgets, availability of healthcare information systems trained personnel for implementation of new systems, as well as maintenance of legacy systems, fluctuations in operating results, effects of critical accounting policies and judgments, changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other similar entities, changes in economic, business and market conditions impacting the healthcare industry generally and the markets in which the Company operates and nationally, and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the terms of its credit facilities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. filings with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's analysis only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements, which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Randy Salisbury

SVP, Chief Marketing Officer

(404) 229-4242

randy.salisbury@streamlinehealth.net

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(rounded to the nearest thousand dollars, except share and per share information)

Three Months Ended January 31, Fiscal Year Ended January 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Systems sales $ 645,000 $ 287,000 $ 2,472,000 $ 1,343,000 Professional services 250,000 951,000 1,336,000 2,744,000 Audit Services 277,000 297,000 1,118,000 1,216,000 Maintenance and support 3,009,000 3,287,000 12,586,000 13,171,000 Software as a service 1,284,000 1,277,000 4,853,000 5,864,000 Total revenues 5,465,000 6,099,000 22,365,000 24,338,000 Operating expenses: Cost of systems sales 179,000 350,000 942,000 1,946,000 Cost of professional services 578,000 586,000 2,657,000 2,401,000 Cost of audit services 356,000 367,000 1,373,000 1,604,000 Cost of maintenance and support 453,000 662,000 2,173,000 2,904,000 Cost of software as a service 187,000 404,000 992,000 1,319,000 Selling, general and administrative 2,394,000 2,451,000 10,554,000 11,434,000 Research and development 959,000 1,367,000 4,261,000 5,352,000 Impairment of long-lived assets 3,681,000 -- 3,681,000 -- Loss on exit of operating lease (334,000 ) -- 1,034,000 -- Total operating expenses 8,453,000 6,187,000 27,667,000 26,960,000 Operating loss (2,988,000 ) (88,000 ) (5,302,000 ) (2,622,000 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (52,000 ) (114,000 ) (384,000 ) (474,000 ) Miscellaneous income (expense) (61,000 ) 148,000 (179,000 ) (87,000 ) Loss before income taxes (3,101,000 ) (54,000 ) (5,865,000 ) (3,183,000 ) Income tax benefit 5,000 92,000 -- 84,000 Net (loss) income $ (3,096,000 ) $ 38,000 $ (5,865,000 ) $ (3,099,000 ) Basic net loss per common share (0.16 ) 0.00 (0.30 ) (0.16 ) Number of shares used in basic per common share computation 19,676,686 19,168,233 19,540,980 19,090,899 Diluted net loss per common share $ (0.16 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.30 ) $ (0.16 ) Number of shares used in diluted per common share computation 19,676,686 22,420,293 19,540,980 19,090,899

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONDENSED AND CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(rounded to the nearest thousand dollars, except share and per share information)

Assets

January 31, January 31, 2019 2018 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,376,000 $ 4,620,000 Accounts receivable, net 2,933,000 3,001,000 Contract receivables 1,263,000 224,000 Prepaid assets 901,000 1,255,000 Other current assets 445,000 547,000 Total current assets 7,918,000 9,647,000 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 237,000 1,162,000 Contract Receivables, less current portion 407,000 -- Capitalized software development costs 5,698,000 4,308,000 Intangible assets, net 1,669,000 5,835,000 Goodwill 15,537,000 15,537,000 Other non-current assets 274,000 642,000 Total non-current assets 23,822,000 27,484,000 $ 31,740,000 $ 37,131,000

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONDENSED AND CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(rounded to the nearest thousand dollars, except share and per share information)

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

January 31, January 31, 2019 2018 Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,280,000 $ 421,000 Accrued compensation 789,000 342,000 Accrued other expenses 1,025,000 610,000 Current portion of term loan 597,000 597,000 Deferred revenues 8,338,000 9,482,000 Other 94,000 -- Total current liabilities 12,123,000 11,452,000 Non-current liabilities: Term loan, net of current portion and deferred financing cost 3,351,000 3,901,000 Royalty liability 905,000 2,469,000 Deferred revenues, less current portion 432,000 333,000 Other liabilities 41,000 274,000 Total non-current liabilities 4,729,000 6,977,000 Total liabilities 16,852,000 18,429,000 Series A 0% Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock 8,686,000 8,850,000 Stockholders' equity 6,202,000 9,852,000 $ 31,740,000 $ 37,131,000

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONDENSED AND CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(rounded to the nearest thousand dollars, except share and per share information)

Fiscal Year 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (5,865,000 ) $ (3,099,000 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 450,000 774,000 Amortization of capitalized software development costs 1,160,000 2,113,000 Amortization of intangible assets 937,000 1,161,000 Amortization of other deferred costs 415,000 341,000 Valuation adjustments 126,000 95,000 Impairment of long-lived assets 3,681,000 -- Loss on exit of operating lease 1,034,000 -- Loss (gain) on disposal of fixed assets 7,000 (16,000 ) Share-based compensation expense 629,000 1,109,000 Provision for accounts receivable 13,000 234,000 Changes in assets and liabilities (1,190,000 ) (681,000 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,397,000 2,031,000 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (21,000 ) (49,000 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 21,000 20,000 Capitalization of software development costs (3,003,000 ) (1,836,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,003,000 ) (1,865,000 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on term loan (597,000 ) (1,112,000 ) Principal payments on capital lease obligation -- (91,000 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options and stock purchase plan 44,000 45,000 Payments related to settlement of employee shared-based awards (62,000 ) (42,000 ) Payment of deferred financing costs (23,000 ) -- Net cash used in financing activities (638,000 ) (1,200,000 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (2,244,000 ) (1,034,000 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 4,620,000 5,654,000 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 2,376,000 $ 4,620,000

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

Backlog

(Unaudited)

Table A

January 31, 2019 October 31, 2018 Systems Sales $ 180,000 $ 687,000 Professional Services 1,953,000 1,843,000 Audit Services 1,513,000 1,239,000 Maintenance and Support 15,259,000 12,686,000 Software as a Service 9,065,000 9,617,000 Total Backlog for fiscal 2018 $ 27,970,000 $ 26,072,000 Total Backlog for fiscal 2017 $ 32,793,000 $ 47,668,000

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

New Bookings

(Unaudited)

Table B

January 31, 2019 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Systems Sales $ 140,000 $ 1,935,000 Professional Services 393,000 2,521,000 Audit Services 141,000 251,000 Maintenance and Support 257,000 1,460,000 Software as a Service 192,000 2,054,000 Total 2018 bookings $ 1,123,000 $ 8,221,000 Total 2017 bookings $ 1,192,000 $ 4,756,000

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Table C

This press release contains a non-GAAP financial measure under the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for Adjusted EBITDA. This non-GAAP information supplements and is not intended to represent a measure of performance in accordance with disclosures required by generally accepted accounting principles. Non-GAAP financial measures are used internally to manage the business, such as in establishing an annual operating budget. Streamline Health's management in its operating and financial decision-making uses non-GAAP financial measures because management believes these measures reflect ongoing business in a manner that allows meaningful period-to-period comparisons. Accordingly, the Company believes it is useful for investors and others to review both GAAP and non-GAAP measures in order to (a) understand and evaluate current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does and (b) compare in a consistent manner the Company's current financial results with past financial results. The primary limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures are that these measures may not be directly comparable to the amounts reported by other companies and they do not include all items of income and expense that affect operations. The Company's management compensates for these limitations by considering the Company's financial results and outlook as determined in accordance with GAAP and by providing a detailed reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the tables attached to this press release. Streamline Health defines "adjusted EBITDA" as net earnings (loss) plus interest expense, tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense of tangible and intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, significant non-recurring operating expenses, and transactional related expenses including: gains and losses on debt and equity conversions, associate severances and related restructuring expenses, associate inducements, and professional and advisory fees. A table illustrating this measure is included in this press release.

Reconciliation of net earnings (loss) to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands, except share and per share data):

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Three Months Ended, Twelve Months Ended, January 31, 2019 January 31, 2018 January 31, 2019 January 31, 2018 Net Income (loss) $ (3,095 ) $ 38 $ (5,865 ) $ (3,099 ) Interest expense 52 114 384 475 Income tax benefit (6 ) (92 ) -- (84 ) Depreciation 39 178 450 774 Amortization of capitalized software development costs 265 539 1,160 2,113 Amortization of intangible assets 232 239 937 1,161 Amortization of other costs 52 93 346 270 EBITDA (2,461 ) 1,109 (2,588 ) 1,610 Share-based compensation expense 136 264 629 1,109 Impairment of long-lived assets 3,681 -- 3,681 -- Loss (gain) on disposal of fixed assets 2 (1 ) 7 (16 ) Non-cash valuation adjustments to assets and liabilities 55 (134 ) 126 95 Loss on exit of operating lease (334 ) -- 1,034 -- Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,079 $ 1,238 $ 2,889 $ 2,798 Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share Loss per share - diluted $ (0.16 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.30 ) $ (0.16 ) Adjusted EBITDA per adjusted diluted share (1) $ 0.05 $ 0.06 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 Diluted weighted average shares 19,676,686 22,420,293 19,540,980 19,090,899 Includable incremental shares - Adjusted EBITDA (2) 3,161,821 -- 3,065,402 3,244,825 Adjusted diluted shares 22,838,507 22,420,293 22,606,382 22,335,724

(1) Adjusted EBITDA per adjusted diluted share for the Company's common stock is computed using the more dilutive of the two-class method or the if-converted method.

(2) The number of incremental shares that would be dilutive under profit assumption, only applicable under a GAAP net loss. If GAAP profit is earned in the current period, no additional incremental shares are assumed.

SOURCE: Streamline Health Solutions, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/542565/Streamline-HealthR-Reports-Fourth-Quarter-and-Fiscal-Year-2018-Financial-Performance