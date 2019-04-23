Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2019) - Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering technology and healthcare stocks releases a snapshot featuring InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: INND), looking at how the growing global aging population is inciting the health-tech industry to create innovative solutions to address growing concerns affecting this demographic, whether through hearing aids, oral aids or CBD oil.

According to Acumen Research and Consulting, the global Ear-Nose-Throat (ENT) devices market is forecast to grow at a stable CAGR around 8% during the period 2018 to 2026. In the report named "Ear-Nose-Throat (ENT) Devices Market" - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends and Forecast, 2018-2026", rising incorporation of advanced technology, growing awareness about various health related issues, ever-increasing healthcare costs, favorable regulatory backdrop for ENT devices, increasing geriatric population, technological advancements, user-friendly ENT devices changing lifestyle patterns and ease of availability of various ear-nose-throat devices are some of the key factors that are fuelling the ear-nose-throat devices market growth across the globe.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: INND), a manufacturer and Direct-to-Consumer distributor/retailer of FDA-Registered Hearing Aids, Personal Sound Amplifier Products, Hearing Related Treatment Therapies, Doctor-Formulated Dietary Hearing Supplements and proprietary CBD Oil, recently announced that it has entered into an Agreement with AsSeenOnTV.pro to produce Direct Response TV and Brand Response TV commercials promoting its Self-Fitting Hearing Aids ("NEXUS"), Dietary Hearing Supplements "Nutrition for the Ears" and CBD Oil. The Hearing Product Commercials will feature Kevin Harrington, the pioneer of the 'As Seen On TV' empire and an original "Shark" from the Emmy award-winning TV reality show, Shark Tank. Kevin Harrington is also the Co-Executive Producer and the mastermind behind AsSeenOnTV.pro DRTV/BRTV campaigns.

Mr. Harrington commented, "Having known and worked with the founders of InnerScope in the past, I know their passion and expertise in helping the tens of millions of people that have hearing related problems. With 48 million people in the US alone that have reported having hearing issues, InnerScope's Hearing Aids and Hearing Health Products have mass-market appeal. This is one of the reasons my team thinks InnerScope is a good fit to create an Omni-Channel TV/Video Media Campaign to target those tens of millions potential customers."

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies

InnerScope Hearing Technologies (INND) is a rapidly expanding consolidator of the hearing aid industry. Management is applying decades of profitable industry experience and technology to an antiquated and disjointed industry, unlocking scale and efficiency, which will serve all of InnerScope's stakeholders. Its direct-to-consumer model is revolutionizing the industry with its Walmart relationship representing a paramount shift in the consumption of hearing aids by the hearing impaired.

In addition, InnerScope plans to continue to open, acquire, and operate a physical chain of audiological and retail hearing device clinics. InnerScope's mission is to serve approximately 1.2 billion people around the globe that are suffering with 25 db or greater hearing loss across the entire hearing impaired vertical from R&D and manufacturing through direct consumer sales and services. For more information, please visit: www.innd.com. For the Most Up-to-Date information about InnerScope Hearing Technologies (INND), please visit and follow our Official Twitter account @inndstock Page. https://twitter.com/inndstock

Safe Harbor

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or InnerScope Hearing Technologies future performance or financial condition. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words "believes," "should," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates" and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in InnerScope Hearing Technologies filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. InnerScope Hearing Technologies undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

