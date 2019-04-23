FORK has been working with UK-based Nuvo Cash since December 2018 to build the Nuvo blockchain network, a foundation on which decentralized applications and social media communities can be built, with immunity to censorship and government interference. Nuvo Cash just announced that GameKarma, Nuvo blockchain's second community, has just launched to the public as a community with a specific focus on video gamers. Nuvo Cash also announced that the Nuvo Chat communications application was deployed to the blockchain on Friday, April 19, 2019 and its user interface is expected to be available on Friday, May 3, 2019.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2019) - GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN MINING CORP. (CSE: FORK) (OTC: GBCHF) ("FORK" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its client Nuvo Cash Ltd. ("Nuvo Cash") stated in a press release yesterday that it has launched GameKarma, the second social media community on the Nuvo blockchain network. According to the press release, GameKarma will be an interest-based community with a focus on video gamers, which is very much in-demand given the recently heightened popularity of video gaming. Macro insights into this growth can be seen in the original press release from Nuvo Cash: https://gamekarma.gg/post/misssab/gamekarma-community-launches-nuvo-chat-application-deployed-to-blockchain-read--versqe

The Company first announced its partnership with Nuvo Cash in a press release dated December 13, 2018. In this partnership, FORK is assisting Nuvo Cash to develop the Nuvo blockchain network, which will act as a foundation for decentralized applications and social media communities that are immune to censorship and government interference. Additionally, FORK will administer the crowdsale for NUVO token, the Nuvo blockchain network's proprietary cryptocurrency. Moreover, FORK will play a passive role assisting Nuvo Cash in building applications and social media communities on the Nuvo blockchain network.

In December, Nuvo Cash launched Jamaa, the first social media community on the Nuvo blockchain network, with a focus on users in Africa and an objective of addressing social media neutrality issues in African countries. Since its launch, Jamaa has built up a user base of more than 15,000 users, even attracting international users from Russia, Canada and Indonesia. Further, Jamaa was recently joined by Kyle Kemper, a well-known blockchain technology visionary, and the step-brother of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (https://jamaa.com/profile/kemper).

Nuvo Cash indicated in its press release that it began development of GameKarma in 2019, to provide a community for video gamers with a tailored experience that specifically caters to the lifestyle surrounding active video game play. For instance, it listed points of distinction that includes dedicated content categories for popular video game titles, gaming-specific fan page layouts, and engagement initiatives relating to the interests of video gamers.

Nuvo Cash's press release announced thatGameKarma has been launched to the public, and users may sign up at http://gamekarma.gg. A contest for new users is currently open, in which users may share a photograph of their video gaming hardware setup (known colloquially as a "battlestation") in the "Battlestations" category on GameKarma, and the winner will be chosen based on the highest-voted entry. Details of the contest can be found at http://gamekarma.gg/battlestations. Users who register for GameKarma during the contest period will receive an exclusive "badge" on their profile in recognition of their early-stage participation in GameKarma, regardless of whether or not they participate in the contest itself.

Separately, in the same press release, Nuvo Cash announced that the Nuvo-based decentralized communications application Nuvo Chat was deployed to the blockchain on Friday, April 19, 2019, as announced in its press release dated Friday, April 12, 2019. Nuvo Cash anticipates that Nuvo Chat's user interface will be finalized by Friday, May 3, 2019 at: http://nuvochat.com. Nuvo Chat stated that users of either Jamaa or GameKarma will be able to use their login credentials from either network to access Nuvo Chat.

The sale of NUVO tokens being administered by FORK on behalf of Nuvo Cash remains live on the Korean exchange ProBit. Participants can presently benefit from a purchase bonus of as much as 10%. The sale is open until May 13, 2019 and may be accessed at: https://www.probit.com/en-us/ieo/nuvo-round1/0

Nuvo Cash concluded their press release by announcing it would also launch an interactive online gaming platform built on HTML5 as an additional dimension of the GameKarma brand. The beta version of the platform will be launched for single-player use by Thursday, April 25, 2019 and . the multi-player version will launch by Monday, July 1, 2019, which will include integration on the Nuvo blockchain network, allowing players to engage in peer-to-peer competitions in which they can earn NUVO tokens. Announcements about each of these releases will be available on the websites of Jamaa (http://jamaa.com) and GameKarma (http://gamekarma.gg).

FORK President and CEO Shidan Gouran commented, "As more and more people are coming to resist traditional social media networks that are anything but neutral, the model of decentralized social media makes more and more sense. We are very happy with the results our client has received so far with Jamaa, and we expect the initial stages of GameKarma and Nuvo Chat to see similar success. With more use of the Nuvo blockchain network comes more use of the NUVO token, and this naturally creates value for both FORK and its shareholders."

About Global Blockchain Mining Corp.

With blockchain technology rapidly re-shaping the models of many companies, industries, and their business processes, Global Blockchain Mining Corp. ("FORK") places a focus on the common needs of early-stage blockchain adopters. Originally founded with a focus on crypto-mining, FORK has recently diversified its offerings by placing an emphasis on professional services such as developing and administering launches of tokens and digital assets. Adapting to changes in blockchain technology, FORK is also now utilizing its computing power to provide consensus services, such as the operation of masternodes, servicenodes, and witnesses which are alternative methods to cryptocurrency mining for generating and acquiring digital assets. . Investors, through their investment in the Company, are provided with exposure to these tokens, cryptocurrencies and digital assets without the lengthy, and complicated process that interested investors must undergo in order to gain exposure to these cryptocurrencies and digital assets.

The Company is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol "FORK". Additional information relating to the Company is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, the CSE at www.theCSE.com as well as on the Company's website at: www.forkcse.com.

