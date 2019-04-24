On April 17, 2019, Grove Hydrogen Automobile Co., Ltd. signed a strategic cooperation agreement with German FEV Group on a comprehensive co-development of mass-production vehicles and a joint promotion of Grove.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190424005382/en/

Grove Hydrogen Automobile Signed Strategic Cooperation Agreement with German FEV Group (Photo: Business Wire)

Grove Hydrogen Automobile Co., Ltd. is dedicated to the mass production of hydrogen fuel cell hydrogen passenger cars. Its parent company, Wuhan Geological Resources and Environment Industrial Technology Research Institute Co., Ltd. (IGE), is gathering global hydrogen resources from each sector of the industrial chain.

FEV, with several R&D facilities in China, is a reliable partner to many domestic and international automobile manufacturers and suppliers. It has two major subsidiaries in China, namely FEV Dalian (established in 2004) and Hebei Ivey Powertrain Co., Ltd. (established in 2016) in Yanjiao District, Beijing. In addition, FEV China also has presence in Beijing, Shanghai and Wuhan.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190424005382/en/

Contacts:

Tracy Chen

Manager Corporate Communications

min.chen@grove-auto.com

www.grove-auto.com