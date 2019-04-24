Tallinn, Estonia, 2019-04-24 10:30 CEST -- AS Baltika on its Annual General Meeting held on April 12, 2019 decided to change nominal value from EUR 0.1 EUR to 1 EUR and divide the existing total quantity of shares by ten. Consequently, the ISIN of listed shares will be changed. Current ISIN code before the nominal value change EE3100003609 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ New ISIN code after nominal value change EE3100145616 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ New nominal value 1 EUR ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Number of listed shares before the nominal value change 40 794 850 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Number of listed shares after the nominal value change 4 079 485 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Last trading date with previous ISIN before nominal value change 29.04.2019 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Order book short name (unchanged) BLT1T OrderbookID (unchanged) 24242 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ April 30, 2019 will be the first trading day with the new ISIN code. Settlements of all trades with the new ISIN code will take place as of May 6, 2019. Due to the nominal value change (stock split), the order book of AS Baltika will be flushed after the end of Trading Hours on April 29, 2019. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +372 640 8847 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.